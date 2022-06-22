Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is being called out for what some say is a lack of action on allegations of sexual assault at the women's prison in Shakopee. Several groups rallied Thursday, demanding justice. Demonstrators said the prison has a history of sexual violence and abuse between guards and inmates, which they say department officials have ignored. "They are not above the law," said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "They should be held to the same standard as every body else." In a statement, the DOC said, in part,...

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO