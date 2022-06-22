ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests

By Michael McShane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple individuals have been arrested by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force as part of...

KIMT

Man suspected in 100 catalytic converter thefts is sentenced for some

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect in more than 100 catalytic converter thefts pleads guilty to some crimes and not guilty to others. Shawn Eric Clement, 37 of Dodge Center, was arrested first in September 2021 and again in December 2021 and March 2022. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, three counts of theft, two counts of first-degree damage to property, and possession of stolen property.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Task force seizes more than a pound of meth; 3 arrested

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized more than a pound of meth while agents were conducting a search warrant Tuesday. Three people were arrested in connection with the seizure. Lyndsay Anne Wilson, 38 of Mankato, and Damien Jay Kump, 28, of Mankato, both face 1st-degree drug sale charges. Wilson, Kump, and Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 18 of St. Peter, each face a drug possession charge.
MANKATO, MN
Robbinsdale man killed, woman injured in crash near Prior Lake

A 92-year-old Robbinsdale man was killed in a two-car collision on Highway 282 near Prior Lake on Thursday, June 24, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. According to the state patrol, Vernon F. Rutzen was killed in the crash, which happened around 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 282 and County Road 79 in Sand Creek Township. Rutzen was flown to Hennepin County Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Groups rally outside Shakopee women's prison, allege history of abuse against inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is being called out for what some say is a lack of action on allegations of sexual assault at the women's prison in Shakopee. Several groups rallied Thursday, demanding justice. Demonstrators said the prison has a history of sexual violence and abuse between guards and inmates, which they say department officials have ignored. "They are not above the law," said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "They should be held to the same standard as every body else." In a statement, the DOC said, in part,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KIMT

Mower County mother pleads not guilty to causing her infant son's death

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of killing her child is pleading not guilty. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25 of Glenville, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. Investigators say Pater on December 13, 2021, was sleeping on the couch with her two-month-old son and wound up suffocating him. Court documents state methamphetamine was also found in the baby’s system, though it is not clear if the drug contributed to the child’s death.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Waseca woman suffers minor injuries when UTV catches fire

A Waseca man suffered minor injuries after a UTV caught fire south of Minnesota Lake. Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., Faribault County deputies, along with the Easton Fire Department, responded to a report of a Polaris Ranger 900 on fire near 51347 200th St. Barbara Kunz, 67, was traveling...
WASECA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

County chips in $30K for armored vehicle

Steele County commissioners voted Tuesday to pay $30,000 toward the cost of a vehicle that will be purchased by the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU). The consortium serves Steele, Freeborn, Waseca, and Faribault counties, with a focus on violent crime. Sheriff Lon Thiele said recent active shooter and terroristic...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wanted Mankato man arrested; drugs, loaded weapon found

A wanted Mankato man was arrested Wednesday by task force agents who say they found drugs and a loaded weapon during a search. Pilee Kong Gatwach, 23, had several active warrants, which included 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Eastbound lane of Lee Blvd. to close on June 28

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers who travel eastbound on Lee Blvd. will have to look for an alternate route,. The eastbound (downhill) lane of Lee Blvd. will be closed from Lor Ray Dr. to Belgrade Ave. on Tues., June 28, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. for maintenance by city staff. The...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Registration open for ‘Night to Unite’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is getting ready for its annual “Night to Unite.”. On the first Tuesday in August from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to hold outdoor block parties in their neighborhoods. Registered gatherings will be attended by city employees as well as...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.

