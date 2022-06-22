ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Isolated rain possible today

KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak front will move through...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South, Midwest and Plains continue to bake in dangerous heat

The heat continues to be dangerous from the South up into the Plains and upper Midwest. High temperatures along with humidity will make it difficult to be outside for long periods of time. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will pop up Thursday from the northern Rockies through the Midwest. And more rain is...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England.Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Saturday 0000-1000Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FNVwruTs5N— Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022It has also warned of a small chance...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Combo Of Heat & Severe Thunderstorms Today

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of extreme heat and humidity on Wednesday, with a chance of severe thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Wednesday's tropical-like humidity could increase rainfall totals, creating a risk for localized flooding, with eastern areas such as Kingston and Ottawa most at risk for the dangerous conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office with torrential downpours and risk of floods

The Met Office issued a warning for thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales on Thursday. The forecaster announced the yellow weather warning for much of southern England and Wales as well as parts of the north west. It added that there is a chance of torrential downpour, flooding and disruption to transport.The disruption comes as rail strikes are set to resume on Thursday across swathes of the UK and the start of Glastonbury which is held in south west England.“Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening. While most places...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy