ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coplay, PA

Summer League basketball warmup: Just in time for the tournament, six players score 20 points or more

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

On the final night before the first major tournament of the summer begins on Thursday, the Lehigh Valley High School Summer Basketball League staged its usual array of games on Tuesday night at the Whitehall-Coplay School District gymnasiums.

Northwestern Lehigh stayed unbeaten in the small-school division, Parkland stayed unbeaten in the big-school division and several players had big offensive performances. The Tigers are 8-0 and the Trojans are 9-0.

Here’s a look at Tuesday night’s scores from league co-director John Hrebik:

SMALL SCHOOL DIVISION

Catasauqua 33, Salisbury 29 ... Ryan Rivera 12.

Northwestern 44, Upper Perkiomen 38 ... Cayden Fitch 10.

Kutztown 60, Bethlehem Christian 40 ... Andrew Fleming 29.

Saucon Valley 60, Roberto Clemente 34 ... Cydae Joseph-David 20.

BIG SCHOOL DIVISION

Allentown Central Catholic 31, Southern Lehigh 25 ... Anthony Jones 8.

Freedom 46, Dieruff 37 ... Nick Ellis 20.

Parkland 50, Wilson West Lawn 44 ... Matt Ray 16.

Reading 57, Allen 34 ... Ruben Rodriguez 24.

Northampton 44, Notre Dame-Green Pond 41 ... Tyler Kauffman & Sam Koplin 12.

Emmaus 57, Phillipsburg 48 ... Will Barber 30.

Liberty 52, Easton 39 ... Dwyane Chess 13.

Pocono Mt. East 63, Bangor 45 ... Sebastian Fermin 27.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

William Allen standout Tyrese Martin is now an Atlanta Hawk

From a Canary, to a Husky, and soon a Hawk. William Allen graduate Tyrese Martin is heading to the NBA, and his fans in the Lehigh Valley are rooting him on. Basketball standout Tyrese Martin is taking his talents to the NBA and will join the Atlanta Hawks. He was picked 51st overall in the NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, and then traded to the Hawks.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Catty managers help things run smoothly

Go to any high school basketball game, and it’s easy to recognize how the players become the main focal point. But how many of us realize the importance of game managers?. They are the ones that play an integral part in making the games happen. At Catasauqua, seniors Connor...
CATASAUQUA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, PA
Allentown, PA
Sports
City
Kutztown, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Allentown, PA
Basketball
City
Emmaus, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Coplay, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jay Haas beats his age and shares the lead at US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — (AP) — Jay Haas has been shooting his age or better for the last three years, just never on a stage quite like Thursday in the U.S. Senior Open. Haas steadied himself from an up-and-down start at soggy Saucon Valley and played much younger than his 68 years down the stretch, posting a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Mark Hensby after the opening round.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Pl. Valley HS principal takes Towamensing job

Kelli George built a successful 27-year career as a teacher and administrator in Pleasant Valley School District, her alma mater. But when arguably the only job George could see herself leaving for came open in neighboring Palmerton Area School District, she knew she had to take the chance. George was...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Credit union opens Trexlertown Branch, first of 5 planned in Lehigh Valley

TREXLERTOWN, PA. - A credit union announced Tuesday it has opened a new branch, the first of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than half a million members and over $6.5 billion in assets. The Trexlertown Branch is located in Allentown at 5605 Hamilton Boulevard.
TREXLERTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Nick Ellis
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.4M lottery ticket sold in Lehigh County

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the Lehigh Valley. The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket is worth more than $1.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was sold at the Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall Township. The store gets...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Two-county chase ends in Jim Thorpe

A two-county high speed chase came to an end Friday afternoon in Jim Thorpe. The incident began in Tamaqua around 3 p.m. when police were notified of a suspected intoxicated woman operating a Chevrolet Malibu. The chase began on Route 309 South when the woman turned onto Owl Creek Road.
JIM THORPE, PA
365traveler.com

19 FUN THINGS TO DO IN ALLENTOWN PA (& LEHIGH VALLEY)

Allentown, PA, located in the Lehigh Valley, is known for its historical importance and award-winning park system, including water attractions, live entertainment, and shows. Founded in 1762 as a small farming village, it is now the 3rd largest city in the state of Pennsylvania. Throughout its history, Allentown played a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Eater

Where to Find a Freaking Good Hoagie in Philly

A hoagie is a sacred thing. Sub? Never heard of it. Hero? Not in these parts. Grinder? What on earth is that? No, in Philly, a hoagie is a sandwich of meats, cheeses, and condiments on a long, sometimes seeded roll. There are as many hoagie varieties as there are Philadelphians (though you can never go wrong with a classic Italian), and wherever you go in this beautiful city, you are never far from finding a very good one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just In Time#Pocono#Summer League#Parkland#Tigers#Saucon Valley 60#Notre Dame Green Pond#Phillipsburg
94.5 PST

How To Score Free Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day

It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa. It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Bucks County sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the Wednesday, June 22 drawing. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 6-10-31-48-56 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Super Value Beverage, 625 Mearns Road, Warminster, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Roe v. Wade decision draws quick reactions from Diocese of Allentown, Lehigh Valley leaders

Within minutes of the Supreme Court announcing its controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, statements from Lehigh Valley political and civic leaders came pouring in. One of the first statements locally came from Bishop Alfred A. Schlert of the Diocese of Allentown, which administers to Catholics in Lehigh, Northampton and several surrounding counties. The message from Schlert lauded the decision, which ends constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Henryville

The Poconos may be the best vacation-home value in the Northeast, but you can splurge if you want to. Here's a splurge-worthy house for those with the means to buy it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last week,...
HENRYVILLE, PA
Times News

Southbound lanes of turnpike closed in Washington Twp.

The southbound lanes of the turnpike have been reduced to one lane in Washington Township due to an early morning crash. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near the 65.5 mile marker involving a tractor trailer and a truck tractor. The rig entered the right berm rolling down an embankment. Reports from the scene are there may have been hundreds of gallons of fuel oil spilled. State police at Pocono are investigating the incident.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy