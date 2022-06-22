ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's request that Logan Paul delete all photos of them together was 'one of the saddest moments' of Paul's life, the YouTuber said

By Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYt9d_0gIMUr2S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cyb6_0gIMUr2S00
Dwayne Johnson and Logan Paul made several YouTube videos together.

Greg Doherty/Getty, Steven Ferdman/Getty

  • The controversial YouTuber Logan Paul appeared on the "True Geordie" podcast on Monday.
  • He said Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cut ties with him after Paul filmed a dead body in 2017.
  • Johnson and Paul filmed several videos together before Paul became involved in the controversy.

The controversial influencer Logan Paul said on a podcast on Monday that the wrestler and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cut ties with him in 2017 after Paul received backlash for filming a dead body in Japan.

The YouTuber said the fallout with Johnson was "one of the saddest moments" of his life.

Paul, who has 23.5 million YouTube subscribers, appeared as a guest on the "True Geordie" podcast , hosted by the YouTuber Brian Davis, known as True Geordie. In the episode, Paul said that he was once friendly with Johnson and that the pair filmed several videos and skits together on Paul's YouTube channel in 2017.

In December 2017, Paul posted a video , which has since been deleted, that showed a dead body in Japan's Aokigahara forest, sparking controversy . Paul said on the podcast that he and Johnson shared a publicist, who told Paul after the video that Johnson wanted "nothing to do with" him.

"After Japan happened, obviously I found myself in a hole, rightfully so, that I had never been in before, extremely low mentally, and I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and she's like, 'Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every picture and video that you've done with him,'" Paul said.

The YouTuber went on to say that while he understood he'd made a "grotesque error," he still wished Johnson would have called or texted him instead of communicating through his publicist.

"I thought we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication, and I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me," he said.

Paul said Johnson reached out to him about three months ago via Instagram private messages, "like nothing ever happened," to say he thought one of Paul's Instagram videos was funny. Paul said he did not reply to Johnson's message but still thinks the actor is "awesome."

Representatives for Johnson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In January 2018, Paul tweeted an apology statement about the video, which has become known as the "suicide forest" video, saying: "With great power comes great responsibility... for the first time in my life I'm regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won't happen again."

Paul lost several deals with brands and advertisers in the wake of the controversy but has regained popularity on social media, continuing to post YouTube videos and recently launching a line of sports drinks called Prime Hydration with the British YouTuber KSI.

After competing in boxing matches against YouTubers and athletes, Paul made his wrestling debut in April at WrestleMania , an annual pay-per-view event hosted by the WWE network. Paul fought in a tag-team match with the WWE superstar The Miz, winning against the father-son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Johnson began his career as a WWE wrestler in 1996 and left in 2004 to pursue acting . He has since starred in several films with performers such as Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. He also posts fitness and lifestyle content on his YouTube channel , which has 6 million subscribers.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 105

Shelly Aranjo
2d ago

I dont agree with what he did but all the Miami insta pages show all the accidents. Blood and all. Why not cancle all of those channels too!?. Let the man live. He has and still is learning in life. He never did it again. He made his apology. Yah let it go. He ain't no Epstein or nuthn.

Reply(16)
28
Lori Young-dodge
2d ago

It's disrespectful to do something like that. You look like you have no respect for the dead. Think before you post something like that.

Reply(4)
31
Merica 83
2d ago

The media will talk about anything to keep from talking about gas prices and inflation and food prices

Reply(6)
18
