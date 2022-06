TROY — The Independence Day Celebration Association, with the support of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, and the city of Troy, are once again holding the annual Miami County July 4th parade, in downtown Troy, on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. This year, the parade is in honor of all veterans, plus a tribute to the late Linda Shuman, long time organizer of this parade, and Grand Marshal Lieutenant Colonel Donald Melvin Condra.

