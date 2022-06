When TechRadar recently went hands-on with Samsung’s The Frame at the company’s testing facility in New Jersey, we walked away mostly impressed with the set’s overall performance both as a 4K TV and as a medium for displaying artwork. A significant upgrade to The Frame for 2022 is an anti-glare screen, and the direct comparisons we were able to make with last year’s model proved it to be highly effective.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO