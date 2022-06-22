Obituary-Harold Schoenrock, 85

Mary Viola Waldorf, 65 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, June 22nd. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, with parish prayers at 4 pm, Tuesday, June 28th at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue from 1 to 2 pm, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm, Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria.
RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
Dan Rooney discusses the history of downtown Alexandria and 150 years of Cowing Robards on this week's "One on One." Your browser does not support the audio element. One on One with Mark Anthony, is heard Saturdays on KXRA-1490AM / 100.3fm/105.7fm (@7:40am) and KXRA-92.3FM (@7:00am), as well as each Sunday morning on KXRZ Z99.3fm (@10:15am).
Two homes in Benson were heavily damaged by fire just a day apart. There were no injuries reported in either fire. Sunday, the home of Breanna Flaten on Sanford Road, a fire that apparently started in the kitchen left it in ashes and extensive smoke throughout the structure. The belongings inside the house are reportedly unsalvageable.
A Paynesville man was injured after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 1 a.m. with a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle...
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is reporting that the little boy who was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria back on June 11 has died. Authorities say that six-year-old Japheth Peng died as a recent of the initial incident. According to the report, the Alexandria Police...
The nearly stationary thunderstorms that hammered central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning left the small town of Randall under water. Located about 50 miles north of St. Cloud, the town of 580 residents was inundated with heavy rain, resulting in the evacuation of around 30 residents, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
The man killed when a tree fell on a camper in west-central Minnesota during a severe thunderstorm Monday night has been identified as a 72-year-old Arizona man. Mark E. Bunney, of Miami, Arizona, died Monday night when a tree came crashing down on the camper he was in at Elmwood Resort, located on Lake Mary about six miles southwest of Alexandria.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota State Patrol enacted a road closure for Highway 10 today. Flooding on the road between Motley and Little Falls has caused it to close in both directions. MnDOT recommends for travelers in the area to follow the suggestion detours:. If drivers are...
Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Minnesota was a refuge for Mark and Debbie Bunney. The couple from Miami, Arizona had an annual summer retreat tradition to their mobile home in Alexandria. It was a place the two could get away from the desert's summer heat and relax. The home became a...
One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – Clean-up is underway around Otter Tail Lake and the surrounding area after strong wind did significant damage late Monday night. Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail City says part of its roof was blown off as was a section of roof at the Otter Supper Club across Highway 78. Carr’s says it is swamped with service calls.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
OTTERTAIL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Erin Walters’ front yard on Otter Tail Lake is a mess with dozens of branches strewn around and large trees snapped in half, but things don’t look much better in the back where her dock and boat lift are in pieces. “It’s...
Comments / 0