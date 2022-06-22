ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman, MN

Obituary- Gordon Hall Jr. 76

 3 days ago

Gordon Hall Jr. 76, of Hoffman died Sunday, June 19th. A Memorial Service will...

Alexandria Area High School student achieves top ACT score

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with District 206 say that Berg Swanson, son of Sven & Heidi Swanson of Kensington and a senior for the upcoming school year at Alexandria Area High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the...
ALEXANDRIA, MN

