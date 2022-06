FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis County man found guilty of murdering a 94-year-old-woman he was supposed to be caring for, was sentenced to life in prison Friday. Tommie Coffer was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Geneva Richardson on Dec. 18, 2017. He will serve the sentences in Division 6 of the St. Louis County Circuit Court.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO