Microsoft has released an easy way to check if your PC is ready for DirectStorage in the latest Windows 11 update, in the form of a preview of the Microsoft Game Bar. As reported by PC Gamer, (opens in new tab) users can head into the Gaming Features tab within the settings menu after updating the Xbox Game Bar. The updated version of this tool now displays if your system is ready for DirectX 12 Ultimate as well as which parts of your gaming PC or laptop will need to be upgraded to be ready for the next-gen DirectStorage feature.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO