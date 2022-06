Houston could finally see the skies open up early next week after nearly a month of hot and dry conditions across the state, meteorologists forecast. Houston has been without significant rain for some time, creating drought conditions bad enough for the city to implement voluntary water restrictions. Other communities south of the city are in an extreme drought. Since June 1, the Bayou City has seen less than a quarter-inch of rain, according to Tim Cady, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in League City. The city normally records 4.75 inches this month.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO