ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lightning kills woman, 2 dogs as thunderstorms pound Southern California

By Grace Toohey, Jonah Valdez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0QHg_0gIMSVt000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYRCQ_0gIMSVt000
The remains of dogs are removed from the scene where a woman and her two dogs were killed by a lightning strike along the San Gabriel River bike trail in Pico Rivera. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A woman and her two dogs were fatally struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Pico Rivera as thunderstorms pounded Southern California, prompting officials to temporarily close beaches and keep high alert for fires sparked by dry lightning.

The woman and dogs were killed while walking on a path along the San Gabriel River just before 9 a.m., as severe weather moved into the southeast Los Angeles region, said L.A. County Sheriff's Sgt. Patrick Morey, the field sergeant for Pico Rivera.

"All of a sudden it started thundering and lightning," Morey said. "... There's a one-in-a-million chance of something like this happening and it happened."

Officials did not identify the woman or release many other details about the incident at a news conference Wednesday not far from where a series of singed holes marred the path's asphalt, marking the deadly lighting strike. L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Morgan Ateaga, a department spokesperson, said a passerby alerted authorities after noticing the woman, who was in her 50s, and her dogs, but paramedics were unable to revive her.

The woman’s death was the nation’s first recorded lightning fatality this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council . Fatal strikes are still quite rare but have happened anywhere from 11 to 40 times a year over the last decade, according to the group.

As monsoonal moisture moved through Southern California overnight and into Wednesday, parts of the region were hit by thunder, lightning , rain, heavy winds and even hail.

The National Weather Service issued special weather advisories Wednesday morning and into the afternoon for several parts of the region, warning people to take extra caution and seek shelter when severe weather arises.

Though the rainfall and storms were most severe in north and east Los Angeles County, extreme weather affected the region from west Orange County, where Newport Beach temporarily closed beaches early Wednesday because of lightning, into central Ventura County, where firefighters responded to at least two brush fires in the area of recent storms, and farther north into Kern County , where lightning sparked dozens of emergency calls.

A brush fire that ignited east of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine had grown to about 800 acres with 10% containment by Wednesday night, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Its cause was under investigation, but it is believed to have been sparked by lightning, Capt. Andrew Freeborn said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPiZx_0gIMSVt000
A lightning bolt is seen in this screen-grab from video in Whittier on Wednesday morning. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)

The cells of rain and storms were scattered, hitting such areas as Long Beach, downtown L.A., Glendale, the western San Gabriel Valley and the Antelope Valley, the latter of which was under a flood advisory for about two hours Wednesday afternoon.

“We had quite an active night last night, and it’s continuing this morning," said Ryan Kittell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "Any of these storms could produce a lot of lightning, and we've seen some gusty winds already. … We've had some reports of pea-sized hail."

He said that wind gusts were recorded at 66 mph just west of Lancaster and that hail had been reported in Camarillo and Pasadena overnight, and more was likely to come throughout the day.

Cerritos College in Norwalk announced it closed campus Wednesday after a lightning strike and a subsequent campus-wide power outage, one of many scattered power outages throughout the region.

Kittell said lightning was the largest concern, especially "dry lightning," which can hit the already-dry ground without much rain, becoming a huge fire threat.

“In the last hour we’ve had 208 lightning strikes that have hit the ground in Los Angeles County," Kittell said at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. He said the agency recorded an additional 350 lightning strikes that remained in the clouds, totaling "quite a bit of lightning" in the area.

“Lightning is a very good fire-starting source and the environment is pretty ripe for fire right now," Kittell said. He said Wednesday morning that the threat for "dry lightning" remained high and the agency had tracked some reports of struck power poles and minor fires.

The monsoonal moisture that drove Wednesday's storms was a culmination of other pressure systems in the region switching the wind's direction, pulling up tropical moisture from Mexico, Kittell said. A low-pressure system northwest of Los Angeles shifted the wind's direction — now blowing south to north instead of its typical west to east.

He said the weather pattern happens only a few times a year, usually not until July or August.

Firefighters in the Angeles National Forest responded to numerous reports of smoke from lightning strikes, officials reported, but crews contained any flames.

The storms began to expand into Central California by midmorning Wednesday, with National Weather Service officials warning Kern County could see the most severe thunderstorms for that region. In Fresno early Wednesday, officials responded to a wildfire sparked by a thunderstorm, the Fresno Bee reported . It was since contained.

In Pico Rivera, some neighbors gathered Wednesday afternoon near the path where the woman died, many wondering whether they knew her. In the distance toward the San Gabriel Mountains, lightning continued to slash across the sky.

"We should just get out of here, you never know," said Marco Rodriguez, who was walking his chocolate Labrador, Jasper, along the path. He turned around to go home once he learned that the woman and her dogs had died.

Others seemed undeterred, biking past what appeared to be burn marks and holes from the lightning strike. A tuft of light brown fur lay nearby.

"You start coming to mind who's your regulars passing by in the morning," said Sandra Sipaque, who lives close to the path and frequently walks it with her husband. "Everybody knows each other — we all look out for one another out here."

Mary Perez has lived on Mines Avenue — the road closest to where the woman died — since the 1970s and said she and her granddaughters watched the lightning streak across the sky above their home early Wednesday. When sirens neared their street, she guided paramedics toward the river path.

"We don't know if we know her or not," Perez said as she stood next to her granddaughters, worried that the woman was a neighbor who often walks her two dogs. "We're hoping it's not her."

By early afternoon, a coroner's van removed the woman's body. An hour later, as specks of rain began to fall, a Southeast Area Animal Control Authority crew arrived to retrieve the dogs, who were placed into black plastic bags and hauled away.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 49

Bunny Babe
2d ago

Wow, one-in-a-million chances being killed by lightning! Pretty rare, but sad to hear someone lost their loved one, and the dogs too. My condolences.

Reply(2)
37
Alvia Moore
2d ago

omg 🙏🙏🙏 so sad sorry to hear this my condolences to the family my goodness this is so sad

Reply
13
elonboughtevidence
2d ago

why arn't Biden/ Harris addressing this risk? is the build back betterer narrative gone? if so, why?

Reply(10)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

There Were How Many Lightning Strikes in Southern California?

A rare early summer thunderstorm unleashed thousands of lightning strikes that lit up the the sky for hours early Wednesday in Southern California. As of early Thursday morning, more than 8,600 lightning strikes were registered in the greater Southern California region. Closer to Los Angeles County, more than 4,900 strikes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Government
City
Pico Rivera, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
San Gabriel, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
San Gabriel, CA
Government
Whittier, CA
Government
pasadenanow.com

Thunderstorms Hit Pasadena Hard, Lightning Strikes Start Pasadena Tree Fires

Thunderstorms hit parts of the Southland early Wednesday, rattling some people awake while making for a wet morning commute in some areas, most notably in eastern and northern reaches of Los Angeles County. A strong storm cell developed early Wednesday morning over the Pasadena area, prompting the National Weather Service...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Thunderstorms#Lightning Bolt#Heavy Rain#Brush Fires#L A County Sheriff
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Thunderstorms, lightning impact people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

It was a cold and wet day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for many leaving the venue. A strong storm cell developed early Wednesday morning over the Pasadena area, leading to thunderstorms and lightning. The National Weather Service reported lightning strikes and thunderstorms Wednesday morning over Mount Wilson, with the system moving northwest covering Monrovia, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman, Sierra Madre, Arcadia and Duarte. A woman was struck and killed with her two dogs by lightening in Pico Rivera Wednesday. "There have been numerous lightning strikes," according to the NWS. "This pattern will largely stay in place...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Woman And Two Dogs Fatally Struck By Lightning Near Los Angeles

A young woman and her two dogs were pronounced dead near the San Gabriel Riverbed in Pico Rivera this morning around 9:00 a.m after being struck by lightning during a storm. According to CBSNEWS, first responders tried to revive the woman before officially announcing that she had passed away. "We're...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
328K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy