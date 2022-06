CARO MI — A Chesterfield man is in police custody after allegedly going on an odd crime spree in Tuscola County. The case began on Saturday, June 18, when police responded to the Pat Curtis Chevrolet dealership at 700 N. State Road in Caro for a vandalism complaint. Witnesses said they had been driving by when they heard a loud bang and watched a white Chevrolet pickup truck hit two parked vehicles and leave the scene. The witnesses jotted the truck’s license plate number and called 911, according to Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

