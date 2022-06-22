ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depp fans share unverified photos claiming Amber Heard kissed Cara Delevigne

By Ellie Abraham
 3 days ago

Photos allegedly showing Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne kissing have gone viral after being shared online.

In the recent defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp against his former wife Heard, the nature of model Delevigne and actor Heard’s relationship became a social media talking point as aspects of both Depp and Heard’s private lives were brought up in court.

Now, images purporting to show Heard and Delevigne kissing in an elevator have been published in a YouTube video by Andy Signore.

Shared on the online show Popcorned Planet, the unverified black and white images appear to be taken from an elevator security camera that Signore claimed was in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles where the married couple shared a penthouse.

The images appear to show two women with blonde hair being intimate in an elevator.

The woman resembling Heard appeared to lean in for a kiss and the two could be seen continuing the kiss as they moved toward the exit of the elevator.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS! Is Amber Heard CAUGHT Cheating On Johnny Depp With A Woman??! youtu.be

It is unclear when the incident is alleged to have taken place, but the images have since gone viral across social media platforms.

In May, resurfaced video testimony by Heard’s friend Joshua Drew, given in November 2019, claimed that Heard had engaged in a “three-way affair” with Delevigne and Elon Musk while married to Depp.

Musk has denied the allegations, telling Page Six : “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this.

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Indy100 has contacted Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne's representatives for comment.

