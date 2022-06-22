ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Where Does the Recession Hit First?

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDHD0_0gIMSDFA00 Several theories have emerged about whether a recession will begin soon. One is that rising interest rates will kill mortgage applications and crater the housing market. Another is that rising prices for many household items, especially gasoline and food, will bring consumers to their knees.

Businesses could face high prices for goods and services but will not be able to pass them on to consumers.

Presumably, Americans with low incomes will be hurt early. Many minimum wage jobs will not get cost of living increases. To the extent that these people drive to work, they may find themselves unable to pay basic bills.

Other workers likely to suffer are those in jobs that build more expensive products like cars. It would seem there is pent-up demand for cars, but recessions usually wreck that.
ALSO READ: The Economy Already May Be in Recession
Construction workers also will find themselves hard-pressed to keep jobs as residential construction falls and commercial construction stays low.

Comments / 102

Thomas Carter
2d ago

loosing jobs dosent help inflation ,it causes it , democrats create inflation to controll the populas with using welfare services , first stage of social communism ,when people can be controlled they become subjects of the provider ,or slaves ,your choice !

Reply(16)
50
Doppleganger
2d ago

A lot of good that $15 an hour minimum wage does eh? When are you people going to learn that raising the bottom wages don’t help anyone. It just causes products and services to go up.

Reply(13)
38
John Doe
3d ago

It’ll hit wherever the democrats what it to hit. Gas will keep going up, goods and food will too, it’ll be 2008 all over again but worse.

Reply(7)
35
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

Economic conditions could worsen. Here's how to gear up. Financial expert Suze Orman thinks economic conditions could deteriorate later this year or early next. You can prepare for a recession by cutting back on spending, adding to your savings, and maybe even getting a second income. Today's economy is plagued...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
HackerNoon

Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself

Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs. The world’s richest man sees a recession coming. Nobody knows if the recession is coming or not, but it's always good to be prepared for such economic disasters. Bitcoin has outperformed stocks, bonds, currencies, and gold during our lifetime's most insane monetary and fiscal policy situation. The global financial system is like a house of cards and every recession is not any different during the current crisis.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Top Obama economic adviser Larry Summers says there WILL be a recession and gas prices will keep going up after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted the economy was going to recover

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Could Be Headed for a 20% Pay Cut

Social Security anticipates a revenue shortfall in the coming years. The program may have to slash benefits in the absence of adequate funding. Current and future beneficiaries should prepare financially for that possibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
