Grizzly bears, also known simply known as grizzly, are a population or subspecies of brown bears that inhabit North America, Asia, and Europe. Grizzly bears used to range from Alaska to Mexico, and as far east as the western shores of Hudson Bay. Currently, they only exist in Alaska, western Canada, and sections of the northwest United States. Grizzly bears are one of the most aggressive and dangerous bears you may encounter. Colorado is home to many wild animals, including mountain lions, coyotes, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, and black bears. But are there also grizzly bears in Colorado?

