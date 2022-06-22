ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Major heat continues, rain chances arrive early next week

By Isaac Williams
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer heat continues, but there remains hope of higher rain chances and “cooler” air early next week. WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of hazy sun today with highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees for...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Hot Today, Hot Tomorrow, Heat Relief Next Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying hot through Sunday, heat relief next week!. SATURDAY: Sunny and dry with a high near 98. Heat index values remain above 100!. SUNDAY: Clouds increase, staying hot with daytime highs reaching the upper 90s. A chance of stray showers in the afternoon, scattered t-storms are likely to develop Sunday night.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Hot & sunny Saturday, evening storms Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Triple digit heat is expected Saturday ahead of a cooler start to next week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 69 degrees. Calm winds. SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and hot. High near 100 degrees! Heat index values as high as 105. Find a way to beat the heat!
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Continues To Spread Across Mississippi But Relief Is Expected

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg-Laurel hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five reporting stations had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg-Laurel and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. Friday, Biloxi joined the triple digit party with a high of 100. Meridian made it five days in a row at or above the century mark, topping out at 102, the same as Pascagoula and Hattiesburg-Laurel. Gulfport hit 101. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Carthage and Philadelphia. Some relief from the heat could begin Sunday with rain chances increasing but the heat stress will continue in areas which stay dry. Less humid air is forecast to move through the state early next week with a chance of rain each day. Locally, Monday’s highs are expected to be only in the upper 80s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Highway 25 exit will be closed in Starkville beginning Thursday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A busy Highway 25 exit will be closed in Starkville, starting Thursday. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing Highway 25 northbound exit onto Highway 82 Friday evening. It will remain closed until Saturday morning. MDOT will be doing maintenance on the roadway. A detour...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Columbus, MS
WLBT

Columbus woman scores half a million dollar win in MS Lottery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi woman is now the winner of half a million dollars!. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a Columbus woman claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Friday. Normally purchasing five tickets each week, the woman went...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Dollar Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

JACKSON, MISS –A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Construction accident in Monroe County claimed life of West Point man

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday construction accident killed a West Point man. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the accident happened at 11:20 a.m. on Highway 45 Alternate at the intersection of Davidson Road. Robert Grays, 68, was an employee of Falcon Construction in Columbus. Workers were...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Indices
wcbi.com

Genesee and Wyoming Railroad hosted a job fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several area residents came out today to explore a new career track. Genesee and Wyoming Railroad hosted a job fair in an effort to attract some new talent to the Columbus and Greenville Railroad. The 100-year-old line is looking for locomotive conductors. To some, it...
COLUMBUS, MS
WAPT

Lucky Mississippi lottery player wins more than $5M

JACKSON, Miss. — A lucky lottery player won Tuesday's Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $542,000. The ticket was purchased from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The winning numbers were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for Saturday's Mississippi Match 5 drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Clay County man dead after workplace accident

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A workplace accident in Monroe County leaves a Clay County man dead. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, around 11:20 Friday morning Robert Grays of West Point was working on a paving project on Highway 45 and Davidson Road in Monroe County when he was hit by a Bobcat tractor operated by a co-worker.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wcbi.com

Aberdeen native Billy B is having a living estate sale

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen native, known as the make-up to the stars, is downsizing, and now you could buy from his personal collection. John Beard has organized a lot of estate sales, but none quite like this one. “This is by far, the biggest estate sale we’ve...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light and Water employee reported dead

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus Light and Water employee reported missing Saturday afternoon has died. The employee was believed to be working at the wastewater treatment plant before going missing. Crews and agencies were on the scene transferring water from one tank to another in an effort to find the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville Utilities debuts new Operations Center to expand water, electric and other services to customers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday afternoon, Starkville Utilities held an official opening ceremony to debut its new state-of-the-art Operations Center. They invested nearly $2 million to unite their water, electric and other services in one place. “Having everybody in one location, utilizing shared facilities, shared resources, will help us...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Chief Duane Hughes is the new chief for Columbus Fire and Rescue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a new chief for Columbus Fire and Rescue is complete. Interim Chief Duane Hughes can now drop the “Interim” from that title. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to promote Hughes to Chief on a full-time basis.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy