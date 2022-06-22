ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Bombers Walk it off Against Generals

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Chestnutt scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the 9th and the...

wtaw.com

travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Rockport, TX

Rockport, a lovely city in Texas, is home to a wide variety of natural attractions and breathtaking flora and fauna. It boasts beautiful beaches, purple sunsets, rich culture and history, and a great deal of adventure for you and your travel companions. Tourists can head to the beach for a...
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

Aransas County Sheriff's Office investigates 2 crimes that happened within an hour of each other

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Sherriff's Office is investigating two separate crimes that took place within an hour of each other. Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a body in the water. After removing the remains, the office sent them for an autopsy, according to a social media post from the Sheriff's Office.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local leaders sound off about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Democratic Chair Woodrow Wilson Wagner II released the following statement on behalf of the local party:. “It’s not over. Amidst the tears and cheers that have saturated social media in the past few hours, we must now focus our energies on restoring and preserving rights and privileges for all American citizens henceforth. This is not a hippie liberal talking point. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote today, “The Court’s decision to overrule Roe is a serious jolt to the legal system.” For the first time in its history, the Supreme Court has abolished a right that it once recognized. This is unprecedented and very disturbing especially given what Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote today: “We should reconsider all the Court’s substantive due process precedents.” For those who want all abortions to be illegal, are you also wanting to outlaw contraception and same-sex marriage? Are you okay with the state forcing a woman who is a victim of rape or incest to have a child? Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that it was not constitutional for states to ban assault weapons, yet today that same Supreme Court ruled that it was constitutional for states to ban abortions? Can someone please explain “states rights” and “pro-life” to me again? Indeed, if today has taught us anything, it must be that elections absolutely have consequences. Every election. Every office. Every candidate. All of it matters. Does it matter to you? Will this “jolt” activate your conscience? Will you convert your rage and disgust to action? Don’t just “boo,” but vote. Don’t just “like,” but vote. Don’t just “jolt,” but vote. It’s not over. It’s never over. So say we all! 🇺🇸”

