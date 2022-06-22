ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volkswagen CEO says the shift away from Russian energy is not happening fast enough and car plants could be at risk

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz4e2_0gIMPrDV00
Chairman of Volkswagen Group Herbert Diess.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

  • Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess says car plants could be at risk if the Russian energy supply is disrupted.
  • The transition from Russian energy is not happening "fast enough" to account for a major disruption, he said.
  • Germany is the European Union's largest economy and is still heavily reliant on Russian gas.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has said that Germany's shift away from Russian energy is not happening fast enough to account for a major disruption of Russian gas.

He made the comments during an interview with Bloomberg's Anna Edwards at the Qatar economic forum in Doha.

Diess said the German carmaker was concerned but preparing for the possibility of a disruption to Russian gas supply. He added that the company would keep the ability to power factories on coal for the time being.

The carmaker's CEO said although the long-term plan was a move toward renewables, insecurity over Russian gas supply to Germany meant a short-term fallback to fossil fuels.

Although Germany has set a target to wean its economy off Russian gas by 2024, the country is still heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas. Russia supplied around 55% of Germany's natural gas in 2021 and 40% in the first quarter of 2022, according to Reuters .

Diess said a lot of progress had been made towards this target, including buying liquid gas from other parts of the world, but it was "not fast enough" to cover the carmaker if there was a major disruption of gas.

Insecurity over Russian gas supplies is already affecting industrial production in Europe, some factories have been forced to close due to soaring costs and growing concerns Russia will shut off gas supplies.

Russian energy-giant Gazprom halted some natural-gas supplies to Germany earlier this month after Shell, which supplies fuel to Germany under a contract, refused to pay in rubles.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diess
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Volkswagen Group#Vehicles#Russian#The European Union#Reuters
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

Russia says a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”Asked later if the U.S. move increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict,...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy