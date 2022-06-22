Police arrest man accused in south Tulsa stabbing, carjacking

Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday they say stabbed a woman at a south Tulsa gas station earlier that morning.

Tulsa police say Donald Shibley stabbed an 87-year-old woman in the neck with a pen and tried to steal her car around 2 a.m. at the QuikTrip near 51 st and Lewis.

Cameras caught the attack. TPD said Shibley approached the woman and demanded her keys. Police say she tried to get back into her car and that’s when he stabbed her and hit her over the head.

“She did kind of put up a struggle, she grabbed his hospital gown. He then kind of just quickly walked off southbound and then crossed over westbound most likely into this apartment complex behind us. She’s in stable condition and she should be okay,” said Sgt. Emily Michie.

Police say Shibley was released from Hillcrest Medical Center Tuesday evening. TPD confirmed they'd taken him into custody around 11 a.m.

Shibley is also accused in a case from June 20 when police say he carjacked a 72-year-old man, then later crashed the car into a Jimmy John's at 11th and Harvard.

Shibley's tribal status turns the case over to federal prosecutors to determine charges.

