ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police arrest man accused in south Tulsa stabbing, carjacking

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kl0zz_0gIMPpS300

Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday they say stabbed a woman at a south Tulsa gas station earlier that morning.

Tulsa police say Donald Shibley stabbed an 87-year-old woman in the neck with a pen and tried to steal her car around 2 a.m. at the QuikTrip near 51 st and Lewis.

Cameras caught the attack. TPD said Shibley approached the woman and demanded her keys. Police say she tried to get back into her car and that’s when he stabbed her and hit her over the head.

“She did kind of put up a struggle, she grabbed his hospital gown. He then kind of just quickly walked off southbound and then crossed over westbound most likely into this apartment complex behind us. She’s in stable condition and she should be okay,” said Sgt. Emily Michie.

Police say Shibley was released from Hillcrest Medical Center Tuesday evening. TPD confirmed they'd taken him into custody around 11 a.m.

Shibley is also accused in a case from June 20 when police say he carjacked a 72-year-old man, then later crashed the car into a Jimmy John's at 11th and Harvard.

Shibley's tribal status turns the case over to federal prosecutors to determine charges.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Officers On 2 Chases In 1 Day

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase twice in one day. According to Tulsa Police, Christopher Manard led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon but got away. Police say they recovered drugs Manard had allegedly tossed out of the car during that chase. Officers...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO Identifies Man Found Deceased Near Copan

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identifies a man found dead near Copan. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on routine patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road on Wednesday when they found an abandoned vehicle and later the body of 49-year-old Carl Spencer from Tulsa.
COPAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Violent Crime#Quiktrip#Tpd#Hillcrest Medical Center#Harvard#Oklahomans
KTUL

Woman stabbed in neck at QuikTrip while getting gas

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 86-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck with a pen while getting gas at QuikTrip in midtown, according to Tulsa police. Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning near 51st and Lewis. A man, now identified as Donald Shibley, approached the victim while she was getting gas and demanded her car keys.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Found Dead in Northeast Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on normal patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road to the northeast of Copan when they came across an unoccupied vehicle. Copeland says the deputies checked the area and found a deceased white male believed to be out of Tulsa. He says the vehicle belonged to the individual that was discovered.
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy