ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pools across the US are cutting opening hours and even temporarily closing because they don't have enough lifeguards

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flIJH_0gIMPjOv00

Pools are pushing up wages or offering hiring bonuses to help combat the shortage of lifeguards.

Shannon Fagan/Getty Images

  • Understaffed pools across the US are cutting their opening hours or even temporarily closing.
  • 12 out of 17 public pools in the city of Indianapolis are currently closed, the AP reported.
  • Pools are pushing up wages or offering hiring bonuses to help combat the shortage of lifeguards.

Swimming pools across the US have been cutting their opening hours or even temporarily closing because they can't find lifeguards.

In Indianapolis, Indiana, 12 of the city's 17 public pools are currently closed due to staff shortages, according to a report by the Associated Press .

And at the pool in Frederick Douglass Park, some families have been arriving more than an hour before it opens and it often reaches capacity, Ashley Ford, pool manager at Indy Parks and Recreation, told the AP.

The department usually has 200 lifeguards on its books but this year has only half that, she said, despite putting up starting pay from $13 to $15 an hour earlier this year.

Indianapolis has listed vacancies for summer lifeguard positions at 16 of its 17 pools. Some are also recruiting for head lifeguards, who earn $15.75 an hour, and one pool is hiring for a pool manager at an hourly wage of $16.50.

The pools at some of Indiana's state parks have also had to reduce their opening hours, though all 37 remain open, the parks' director told the AP. Lifeguards there are paid from $10.25 an hour .

Outside the state of Indiana there is a similar story. Pools across the US are struggling to find enough staff, and this is set to get worse later in the summer as some lifeguards return to school, Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the American Lifeguard Association, told the AP.

"It is a disaster," he said.

In Chicago, for example, a "favorable number" of qualified people have applied for seasonal lifeguard positions and many have completed the required testing, but "only a small percentage of candidates have followed through with the onboarding process," according to the city's park district .

As of late May, Austin had less than a third of the 750 lifeguards the city needed to operate city pools over the summer, while Seattle Parks and Recreation had less than half its usual summer workforce in early June.

"The regional and national lifeguard shortage is real," Rosa Escareño, CEO of the Chicago Park District, said in a statement . The city, which pays lifeguards $15.88 an hour, is now offering new hires a $600 retention bonus as well as $500 to current staff who refer successful candidates.

And some pools and beaches across the US have chosen to open without lifeguards on watch, including some in Maine and Wisconsin , AP reported.

Employers across the US, from police departments and airlines to ice-cream parlors and hospitals , say they're struggling to both find and retain enough workers.

People have quit their jobs in record numbers during the pandemic in search of higher wages, better benefits and hours, and an altogether improved work-life balance.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn't release data specifically for lifeguards, but it estimated that workers in the broader category of lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers earned $13.14 an hour on average as of May 2021. Around 114,320 people were employed in these jobs, per the data.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Swimming Pools#Opening Hours#The Associated Press
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
Austin, IN
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Georgia couple rents out backyard and it pays their mortgage

A Georgia couple has found a unique way to bring in extra income each month by renting out their backyard, and it's paying off in a big way. Jim and Megan Beach started renting out their backyard by the hour for weddings, birthday parties, graduations, and family reunions. Interestingly enough, they're making more than enough to cover their mortgage payment each month.
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy