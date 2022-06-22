ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How long will this heat dome last?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydioV_0gIMPfs100

(NEXSTAR) – A heat dome parked over the country has sent temperatures skyrocketing from Minneapolis to New Orleans . When will we see relief from the oppressive heat?

How soon your summer gets back to normal depends on where you live, explained Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“For the areas west of the Mississippi, and even the Plains at this point, the worst of it is behind them – at least for this round,” Hurley said. But not everyone is so lucky.

Massive heat dome to bring extra-hot weather to nearly every state

On Tuesday, the hottest weather was found in the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. But starting Wednesday, those scorching temperatures would start to move further south, Hurley said. He expected the core of the heat dome Wednesday to be over Iowa, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast.

“The areas we’re most concerned about the next couple days are further south, like Alabama, Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, where we could see triple digit readings and record breaking highs,” Hurley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz76l_0gIMPfs100
A map shows the temperature forecast for June 25 through June 29, 2022. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The coastal I-95 belt along the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, was expected to be pleasant Wednesday, Hurley said. “But you won’t have to go too far west before you start getting into the heat,” he added, saying Pittsburgh was set to be in the 90s, for example.

Things shift again late Thursday into Friday. The Gulf Coast will still be hot, plus the Plains states will start to see temperatures ramp back up again. A band of unseasonably hot weather is forecast from Texas up the Dakotas, and Plains residents shouldn’t be surprised to have a widespread Heat Advisory issued later this week.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

“In the latter part of the weekend, the heat will really start to press south and southeastward,” Hurley said. “By the time we get to Monday, temperatures are going to be very near normal over the southern tier.”

Monday is when the band of high pressure, or heat dome, over the U.S. will have shrunken away, leaving most parts of the country with the kind of summer heat they’re used to, the meteorologist said.

“It will just leave the southern tier, from the southern Plains through the deep South and the Carolinas with a lot of 90s and a sprinkling of 100s – but that’s very normal for this time of year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Woman arrested after infant found dead at Clinton hotel

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a woman after a two-month-old infant was found deceased at a hotel. On Tuesday, June 21, police were called out to the Econo Lodge where the infant was found. Investigators said Darla Luke was charged with felony child neglect. The other children in her custody were placed with […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Vicksburg woman charged with embezzlement

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman appeared in court on Monday, June 20 on charges of embezzlement and false reporting of a crime. Police said Lacey Shannon-Ross, 38, was arrested in connection to a theft that happened at Sally’s Beauty Supply on Iowa Boulevard on May 27, 2022. Shannon-Ross’s bond was set at $5,000.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Alabama State
WJTV 12

15-year-old wanted for armed robbery in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg teen is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said Demetrius Cormier, 15, robbed a person on April 22, 2022. Anyone with information on Cormier’s whereabouts should contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $2.75 million settlement in a federal lawsuit for the wrongful death of an insulin-dependent inmate held in the county jail. William Joel Dixon, 28, died in his jail cell at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on Sept. 24, 2014, after seven days without […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies search for missing Natchez woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman. They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the bottom. They believe her hair and arms are wrapped for religious reasons. Deputies believe she […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#This Heat#Hot Weather
WJTV 12

Man convicted in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case. Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility. On August 7, 2020, the body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man charged with “forcible” rape

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man, who is a former Southwest Mississippi Community College soccer player, was charged in connection to a “forcible” rape. The Laurel Leader Call reported Raquaivious Clark, 23, was charged with rape by the Laurel Police Department. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said few details would be released about the […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Extreme heat closes Panama City bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures. “Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being diverted. Please plan an alternate route,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case. Police said the man used a stolen credit card to purchase various items from Wal-Mart on Highway 49 on May 17. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Kids cool off at Hattiesburg splash pad

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The summer has been hot, and everyone is figuring out their own way to handle it. As a way to provide a little fun for Hattiesburg’s youth, the Hattiesburg Police Department has been transforming parking lots into water play spots across the city. One child compared the splash pad to snow. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Pike County deputies seize ecstasy, THC edibles during traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 700 grams of drugs. On June 21, deputies said they stopped Michael Searcy on Interstate 55 North near Exit 17 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, investigators seized 709 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), drug […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss fans travel to Omaha for CWS finals

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team is only two or three games away from winning their first ever national championship. Fans were out and about in Oxford on Friday preparing for Saturday’s big game. Ole Miss apparel is selling like hot cakes, and fans are making impulse decisions to drive to Omaha. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy