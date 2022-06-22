Shooting near Garwood injures one

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO