ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garwood, TX

Shooting near Garwood injures one

Colorado County Citizen
 4 days ago

A shooting near Garwood on June 11 resulted in one person injured...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

NEW ULM WOMAN KILLED IN CALDWELL CRASH

Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE

An unoccupied home south of Lake Somerville was destroyed Friday afternoon in a fire. Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mantey said units responded around 1 p.m. to a structure fire on Gideon Lincecum Lane. According to Mantey, firefighters arrived to find a home and carport fully involved. There was...
SOMERVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Colorado County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Garwood, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire departments in Fayette County respond to grass fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas - Multiple fire departments in Fayette County responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon in the Fayetteville area. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call around 1:45 p.m. June 23 about the fire on SH 159 near Columbus Hall Lane. When crews arrived, it...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM DEPT. HEAD INJURED IN ACCIDENT

A City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of the Washington County Expo on Blue Bell Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle. Washington County EMS said the driver of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
fox26houston.com

Stafford woman accused of shooting her husband in domestic dispute

STAFFORD, Texas - A Stafford woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, deputies said. According to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out ot the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue around 4:35 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a 24-year-old victim was shot by his wife, 26-year-old Michaela Davis.
STAFFORD, TX
fox7austin.com

Three arrested in separate Fayette County traffic stops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Three people were arrested in separate traffic stops Wednesday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. June 22, a sergeant stopped a 2006 green Ford Freestyle in the Schulenburg area. An investigation revealed the driver had been concealing methamphetamine in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LEE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR CATTLE THEFT

While on probation for cattle theft, a Lee County man was once again arrested for selling cattle that weren’t his. Wilbur Eugene Jackson was arrested after an investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The case began in March when an owner of the Brenham Livestock Auction...
LEE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG BUST AT PRAIRIE VIEW MOTEL

A warrant operation this (Wednesday) morning at a motel in Prairie View led to the arrest of a man on numerous drug charges. Around 5 a.m., members of the Austin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at the Prairie View Inn, located in the 21000 block of FM 1098. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Westside Narcotics Task Force, which had received reports of narcotics being distributed from the motel.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
kwhi.com

SIX PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 22 INDICTMENTS

22 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Landon Davis, 25 of Houston, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Luis Alberto Hernandez, 36 of Chappell Hill, was indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Teresa Makae Kmiec, 46 of Chappell Hill,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy