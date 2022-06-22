Shooting near Garwood injures one

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
