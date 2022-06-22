ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

More than 1,300 Southwest pilots protested about pay and conditions outside a Dallas terminal despite soaring temperatures

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NQLQ_0gIMPLPb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zKbr_0gIMPLPb00
Southwest Airlines pilots picket outside Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday.

David Koenig/AP

  • Southwest pilots protested over pay and conditions at a Texas airport, per Dallas Morning News.
  • Photos show pilots from the airline's union formed a long line and held signs in high temperatures.
  • Union president said Southwest has enough pilots but was misusing them, per Dallas Morning News.

More than 1,300 pilots working for Southwest Airlines protested over pay and conditions outside a Texas airport on Tuesday, despite soaring heat.

The Dallas Morning News first reported the protest.

The pilots, who belong to the Southwest Airline Pilots Association, stood in their uniforms in a long line for hours outside Dallas Love Field airport, the newspaper reported.

Photos below show them holding signs that read "Southwest's operation: From first to worst," "Our passengers and pilots deserve better," and "Summer of luv: Delayed, rescheduled, cancelled."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnAiQ_0gIMPLPb00
Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, speaks at Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday.

David Koenig/AP

The picket took place as temperatures hit almost 100 degrees in Dallas, according to weather trackers .

The union, which represents almost 10,000 Southwest pilots , was protesting over the company's scheduling practices, including unfair working conditions and low pay, according to Dallas News.

The pilots' association has said it's in contract negotiations with the airline but has made little progress.

Casey Murray, its president, said Southwest has enough pilots but was not using them effectively, per the Dallas Morning News.

He also said Southwest's flight schedule could lead to more delays and cancellations in the busy summer season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXiHE_0gIMPLPb00
Southwest Airlines pilots picket outside Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday.

David Koenig/AP

The union posted a statement on its website on Tuesday detailing the six reasons for its protest. They included statistics such as the number of times pilots in the association have volunteered to fly on their days off in the past year (164,084) and the number of times their schedules had changed over the past 12 months (312,084).

The pilots' association and Southwest didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A Southwest spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News the company was aware of the protest and respected employees' rights to "express their opinions." They also told the newspaper the protest shouldn't have disrupted flights.

The protest comes as a pilot shortage hits the airline industry during the summer travel rush.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom recently said the carrier had grounded about 100 regional jets due to a shortage of pilots.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Love Field Airport#Protest#Pilot#Southwest Airlines#Dallas News
liveandletsfly.com

Rumor: American Airlines May Eliminate Free Standby For Non-Elites

In the airline industry, there is no such thing as a permanent change. A very trusted source shares that American Airlines is considering eliminating complimentary standby for passengers without AAdvantage elite status. While not surprising, it would mark a customer-unfriendly move and likely mark the first step on the road toward the reintroduction of change fees.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy