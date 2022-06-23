ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Third-Degree Murder Charge Dropped Against Jayana Webb, Accused Of Killing 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, Man In Crash

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third-degree murder charge has been dropped against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help. A judge dropped the charge at Webb’s preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Webb’s defense attorney says the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. But Webb is still charged with manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has already refiled third-degree murder charges against Webb. A hearing will have to be held to determine if that charge will be reinstated.

The state laid out its case against Webb in a preliminary hearing that lasted more than five hours at the Criminal Justice Center.

Dozens of Pennsylvania State police troopers filed into court Wednesday morning for the much-anticipated preliminary hearing.

Webb is charged in the crash on I-95 South near the stadium complex on March 21 that killed Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack, Branden Sisca and a pedestrian, Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

The assistant DA called nine witnesses to the stand, including a toxicologist who testified that Webb’s blood alcohol content was 0.211, more than twice the legal limit, and that marijuana was found in her system.

Another key witness was a trooper who testified that Sisca and Mack, in a tragic twist, had pulled Webb over that fateful day for driving 113 miles per hour, but the two quickly left to respond to another emergency, a pedestrian walking on the highway.

A crash reconstruction expert testified that Webb was driving at 78 miles per hour when her Chevy Captiva slammed into the three men, launching them over the concrete barrier separating the north and southbound lanes.

Webb broke down in tears when the prosecutor played surveillance video from Lincoln Financial Field showing the deadly crash. Her lawyer says she apologizes for her actions.

“She’s told me she’s sorry on a number of occasions because again, this was an accident. She would never want to kill anybody and you heard in there, she doesn’t have a criminal record. She’s never been violent in her life. In fact, she was a superstar track runner in high school. She’s a good girl. It’s just, there’s some issues with some drinking,” defense attorney Michael Walker said.

The families of Webb and the two troopers killed were in court Wednesday but declined to speak on camera.

The judge also granted Webb $600,000 bail. She was previously being held without bail.

She is set for an arraignment hearing next month.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.

Comments / 103

R C
3d ago

she's a good girl just likes to drink and smoke and get high high. Then she likes to get into her car and post on social media that she drives better high high while speeding. Pleassseee

Reply
56
Beth Demarco
3d ago

I don't understand they had her stopped for suspected dui. got a call about the person walking and left her go. why wasn't she put in the bac of the cruiser while they went to investigate the other incident and call for back up. a total tragedy.

Reply(24)
45
Cynthia Mullen
2d ago

I don't understand 113mph. that should have ended her driving and drinking... didn't they notice it. This is tragic and she should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Sorry is not enough to the families of the lost loved ones.

Reply(6)
36
 

