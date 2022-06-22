A 780-foot glass bridge and diamond-shaped glass bar — suspended over a canyon — just opened in the country of Georgia. Take a look.

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

A glass bridge and diamond-shaped glass bar suspended above a canyon just opened in Georgia.

Daredevils can even bicycle above the canyon on a zipline running parallel to the bridge.

Take a look at the stunning new attraction.

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

The next time you go out for drinks, you could test your limits and visit a bar suspended more than 900 feet above a canyon.That is, if you're able to get to Georgia.(Not the state, the country.)Last week, the country unveiled a new bar made of glass that hangs over its Dashbashi Canyon in Tsalka, Georgia.That's roughly a two-hour drive from the country's capital, Tbilisi.But that's not all.The bar sits in the middle of a glass bridge stretching across the canyon that you'll need to walk to get a drink.The bridge measures 240 meters, or approximately 787 feet, long. It took roughly three years to build and cost an estimated $40 million.

Source: CNN

These people are carrying Georgian flags as they walk across the bridge during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Kass Group, the investment group behind the construction of the bridge, says it's "a unique attraction for international tourists as well as local residents."

Source: Kass Group

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

"In the beginning, I was a little scared but after you walk on it, it can feel very safe," one visitor, not pictured here, told Reuters. "And the view is amazing. It's all worth it."

Source: Reuters

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Another visitor told Reuters, "It's kind of scary but not too much. We were having fun."

Source: Reuters

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The project's lead designer, Kass Group's Tomer Mor Yosef, spoke with local newspaper Georgian Journal last May about the bridge and bar.

Source: Georgian Journal

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

"The aim was to create an extreme, exciting, and unforgettable moment that would arouse all five senses of the guests and will manage to stay imprinted in their memory," he told the newspaper.

Source: Georgian Journal

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

He says the choice to fashion the bar after a diamond shape was inspired by the canyon beneath. "While planning the project, we altered the size of the V-shaped canyon and turned it into a diamond shape, which will be a resting place on the bridge. The tip of the diamond is pointing right at the river running underneath it," he told the Journal.

Source: Georgian Journal

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The materials that went into the bridge were put to the test for a year to "find out how the seasonal changes throughout the year affect them," he added.Kass Group says the bar is the biggest, tallest hanging structure in the world, and it's reportedly been submitted to the Guinness World Records for verification.

Source: CNN

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

But wait, there's more.If the glass bridge and bar aren't thrilling enough for you, there's also a zipline.Daredevils like this visitor can bicycle over the canyon on the zipline, which runs parallel to the bridge.At the end of the day, designer Yosef says "what matters the most is that we made nature as accessible as possible to its visitors."

Source: Georgian Journal