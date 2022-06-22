ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A 780-foot glass bridge and diamond-shaped glass bar — suspended over a canyon — just opened in the country of Georgia. Take a look.

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UbHf_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

  • A glass bridge and diamond-shaped glass bar suspended above a canyon just opened in Georgia.
  • Daredevils can even bicycle above the canyon on a zipline running parallel to the bridge.
  • Take a look at the stunning new attraction.
The next time you go out for drinks, you could test your limits and visit a bar suspended more than 900 feet above a canyon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpNyG_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

That is, if you're able to get to Georgia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZllT_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(Not the state, the country.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrEsS_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Last week, the country unveiled a new bar made of glass that hangs over its Dashbashi Canyon in Tsalka, Georgia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKQov_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

That's roughly a two-hour drive from the country's capital, Tbilisi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO64j_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

But that's not all.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vErMX_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The bar sits in the middle of a glass bridge stretching across the canyon that you'll need to walk to get a drink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPQzc_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The bridge measures 240 meters, or approximately 787 feet, long. It took roughly three years to build and cost an estimated $40 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0M9M_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Source: CNN

Kass Group, the investment group behind the construction of the bridge, says it's "a unique attraction for international tourists as well as local residents."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbMq6_0gIMPAhc00
These people are carrying Georgian flags as they walk across the bridge during the opening ceremony.

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Source: Kass Group

"In the beginning, I was a little scared but after you walk on it, it can feel very safe," one visitor, not pictured here, told Reuters. "And the view is amazing. It's all worth it."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOwKa_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Reuters

Another visitor told Reuters, "It's kind of scary but not too much. We were having fun."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzLaZ_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Source: Reuters

The project's lead designer, Kass Group's Tomer Mor Yosef, spoke with local newspaper Georgian Journal last May about the bridge and bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovMLN_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Georgian Journal

"The aim was to create an extreme, exciting, and unforgettable moment that would arouse all five senses of the guests and will manage to stay imprinted in their memory," he told the newspaper.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2zrw_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Georgian Journal

He says the choice to fashion the bar after a diamond shape was inspired by the canyon beneath. "While planning the project, we altered the size of the V-shaped canyon and turned it into a diamond shape, which will be a resting place on the bridge. The tip of the diamond is pointing right at the river running underneath it," he told the Journal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBITl_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Georgian Journal

The materials that went into the bridge were put to the test for a year to "find out how the seasonal changes throughout the year affect them," he added.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOM9G_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Kass Group says the bar is the biggest, tallest hanging structure in the world, and it's reportedly been submitted to the Guinness World Records for verification.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0UjJ_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: CNN

But wait, there's more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQJby_0gIMPAhc00

Almaz Mémmédov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

If the glass bridge and bar aren't thrilling enough for you, there's also a zipline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qN2Of_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Daredevils like this visitor can bicycle over the canyon on the zipline, which runs parallel to the bridge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325QH1_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

At the end of the day, designer Yosef says "what matters the most is that we made nature as accessible as possible to its visitors."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hW4sy_0gIMPAhc00

REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Source: Georgian Journal

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 43

GrimFacts
2d ago

So how many people going to get drunk and fall over the edge of the bridge as they attempt to leave the area???

Reply(3)
10
Beth Weber
2d ago

Absolutely, Positively NO! My blood pressure went up just looking at the pictures.

Reply(2)
26
Related
BBC

Gandikota: The stunning Indian gorge that resembles the Grand Canyon

India has always been a popular tourist destination for its historic forts, stunning palaces and dense jungles. Now, a lesser known gorge in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh is drawing visitors. The gorge is a stunning maze of jagged rocks layered in shades of red. The Penna river meanders...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Child had to urinate into plastic bag during hours-long Manchester airport security queue

A father whose flight was cancelled following long waits in Manchester Airport’s security queue has alleged that lines were so long his son had to urinate into a plastic bag during their wait.Mark Meadows was due to fly with easyJet to Berlin out of Manchester at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but arrived to find long queues.Mr Meadows says there were only two security lanes open, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in slow-moving lines for two hours.“Security didn’t look so bad when we were arriving, at least it wasn’t snaking outside. But, when we got in, it was a different story,” he...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#The Canyon#Opening Ceremony#Reuters#Cnn Kass Group#Georgian
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?Average cost of filling family car with petrol set to exceed £100Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
MILITARY
The Independent

World's largest freshwater fish has been caught in Cambodia

The world’s largest freshwater fish, a giant freshwater stingray, has been recorded in Cambodia.Researchers from FISHBIO, a fisheries and environmental consulting company, implanted an acoustic tag into the 300kg fish in the Mekong River.They discovered the ray while installing the acoustic network in the river.It is the first time that this type of tag has been used to study this endangered species.This footage shows a team of people securing the ray in a sheet of tarp.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Salmond pledges to put differences aside to work with Nicola SturgeonCrowds gather at Stonehenge for Summer SolsticeFire breaks out in Shepherd’s Bush high rise near Grenfell Tower
PETS
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
Anita Durairaj

This "Triple Zero" American diamond is so perfect that most jewelers will never see one in their lifetime

Photo by Gemsphoto; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Some diamonds are considered to be one in a billion. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is one of them. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is an internally flawless and colorless diamond that is rated triple zero according to the American Gem Society (AGS). It is also considered to be the world's perfect diamond.
MURFREESBORO, AR
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy