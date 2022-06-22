Triple-digit heat remains in the DFW weather forecast through Sunday

Triple-digit heat remains in the forecast through Sunday and then cooler weather with some rain possible late Sunday into Monday.

We're starting off in the mid-to-upper 70s again this morning under a fair sky. Another sunny and hot day is ahead with afternoon highs near 100 degrees. Wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, therefore, another Air Quality Alert is in effect for today.

For tonight, clear skies with morning lows dropping between 75 and 80 degrees.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Possible Heat Advisories may be issued Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will warm to 101 tomorrow, 103 on Friday, and 104 on Saturday. Heat index values will be 105+.

Things start to change by late Sunday but not before we hit 100° again. Clouds will increase by evening and there's a pretty decent shot of showers and thunderstorms by late evening through Monday morning. Right now, I'm going with a high of 90 degrees on Monday.

A few leftover showers and storms, mainly south of DFW on Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s. Unfortunately, the triple-digit heat will return by the end of next week.

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 99; Low: 81

*Today’s Averages: High: 93; Low: 73

*Record high: 103 (1936, 1953); Record low: 58 (1902)

* June rain: 2.64”; June deficit: 0.02"

﻿* 2022 rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit: 6.72"

* Sunrise: 6:21am; Sunset: 8:40pm

Today: *Air Quality Alert* Sunny and hot. High: Near 100. Heat index 104. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 75-80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 101. Heat index 104. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

F riday and Saturday: Sunny and VERY hot. Highs: 102-105.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and hot. Late day cold front produces scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms by evening. High: Near 100.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A few leftover showers and storms, especially south of DFW. High: Near 90.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Low humidity. High: Low 90s.

