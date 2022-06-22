ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Houses destroyed after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2yyL_0gIMP1qK00

Dozens of houses were destroyed and at least 280 people were killed after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Patika province in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning (22 June), the nation's state-run news agency Bakhtar has said.

Bakhtar's director general Abdul Wahid Rayan said that at least 90 houses have been destroyed and people were believed to be trapped underneath rubble.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in other areas of Afghanistan as well as Pakistan and India.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
The Weather Channel

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan (PHOTOS)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 and injuring 1,500 more. Photos show crumbling homes and rubble in streets after the earthquake hit while locals slept, with the government advising that the death toll would likely rise. According to disaster management chief Maulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, entire villages have been destroyed.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Buildings Shaken as Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes off East Timor

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, prompting some people in the capital Dili to flee buildings, though a tsunami was ruled out. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but witnesses said...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Pakistan#Abdul Wahid
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
The Independent

Taiwan earthquake: 6.0 magnitude tremor strikes east coast of island

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Taiwan on Monday morning.Authorities said that the quake struck at 9.05am at a depth of 6.8km (4.2 miles).Taiwan’s central weather bureau said that it hit Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.Tremors from the quake were felt across most of the island including in the capital Taipei.Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said that tremors were also felt across the Taiwan Strait in Fujian province on mainland China.Home to 24 million people, Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.In March a 6.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded, though there was no significant damage or injuries reported.At least 17 people were killed when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast near Hualien in 2018.More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy