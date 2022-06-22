ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin begins ramping up COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest age group

By Erik Gunn
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pz9l5_0gIMP0xb00

Photo by CDC from Pexels

With children ages 6 months to 5 years old now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, health providers are hopeful that vaccination rates will increase in Wisconsin and expand protection from the worst effects of the illness.

Vaccine doses for that youngest age group have begun arriving in the state, and shots should be available within a week, said Karen Timberlake, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), at a media briefing Tuesday.

Wisconsin has an initial allocation of 126,000 doses, half of them the Pfizer vaccine and half the Moderna vaccine. The first batch of those, 48,000 doses, will be distributed around the state soon, Timberlake said.

“Frankly, all of us have been waiting for a long time for this,” said Dr. Smriti Khare, pediatrician at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee.

Khare, who joined the briefing, said that COVID-19 can have severe effects on children, despite the widespread assumption to the contrary.

“We do often hear from people that COVID-19 doesn’t impact children — and to be clear it does,” she said. With the omicron variant, which sent cases spiking at the end of 2021 into early 2022, “the children were hospitalized almost at a rate five times greater than they were with the previous variant.”

Children, she said, also haven’t escaped Long Covid — the lingering, severe effects of the illness that as many as one in five COVID-19 patients have experienced and that last for months after most other patients recover. And a multi-system inflammatory syndrome that sometimes follows COVID-19 “has made a lot of children seriously ill.”

In addition, Khare, who is also the chief mental and behavioral health officer for Children’s Wisconsin, said that children have experienced a sharp increase in emotional and mental health problems over the course of the pandemic.

All those are reasons to ensure that children who are now eligible for the vaccine get it, she said.

Timberlake recommended that parents check with their children’s doctor or other health providers —  if they have one — to begin scheduling vaccine appointments, or to ask questions about the vaccine if they are unsure about getting it for their children.

“It’s perfectly understandable that families will have questions,” Timberlake said. She said health officials expect to see vaccinations increase in the coming weeks among the youngest children who are newly eligible, just as they have been moving up among the next-oldest group, 5- to 11-year-olds.

For children whose parents are already bringing them in for regular well-child exams, those regular visits will be an opportunity to offer them the COVID-19 shot, she added.

Parents with or without a regular health care provider relationship for their children can go to the website vaccines.gov to learn about the vaccine and find where it can be obtained, Timberlake said. Those without internet access can call 211 for information.

Timberlake said public health officials believe most Wisconsin residents will be able to use the internet or 211 phone service to get the information they need in order to get a vaccination for themselves or their children. For those who don’t have access to either of those channels, outreach through the news media is another “key strategy,” she said.

Nevertheless, “not every family has a regular source of care,” she added. “Not every child gets regular well child visits, although thankfully most do in order to provide a backstop or safety net.”

DHS has also relied on AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a private contractor that specializes in working in remote and under-resourced environments. More than a year ago, the state contracted with AMI , which currently provides COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Rock, Racine, Marathon and Douglas counties, Timberlake said. The contractor has also set up mobile or pop-up clinics in other counties, with the state working in partnership with local and tribal health departments, she added.

COVID-19 remains widespread in the state and across the country, Timberlake and Kahre emphasized. On average Wisconsin is reporting about 1,415 cases a day currently, based on data from the last seven days, DHS reported Tuesday.

That is down from a seven-day average of 2,200 new cases a day five weeks ago on May 15. But it’s still nearly four and a half times the most recent low seven-day average, 316 cases a day on March 24.

“While the vaccine helps, we’re not over with this pandemic, and the pandemic isn’t over with us, unfortunately,” Khare said. Other risk-reduction practices — hand-washing, physical distancing and wearing a mask where the spread of the virus and hospitalization rates are high — continue to be important, she said.

“But more than anything, I’d like to say, please remember to stay home when you’re sick,” Khare said. “I think that is one of the things we’ve learned in the last few years — is that we don’t have to tough it out. And we do have an obligation to protect ourselves and everybody around us. So please try to stay home when you’re sick.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Wisconsin begins ramping up COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest age group appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin leaders react to Supreme Court decision eliminating abortion rights

Wisconsin politicians reacted swiftly to the news on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, which had established a federally protected right to abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy.  Republicans, who earlier this week refused to take up Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to repeal Wisconsin’s […] The post Wisconsin leaders react to Supreme Court decision eliminating abortion rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment

A school board in southeastern Wisconsin has rejected a book recommended for use in a 10th-grade accelerated English class due in part to concerns that it lacked “balance” regarding the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The Curriculum Planning Committee for the Muskego-Norway district, which serves about 5,000 students in Waukesha and Racine […] The post Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans leave Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place

Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly gaveled in and out of a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in less than 30 seconds Wednesday afternoon, rejecting the governor’s call to discuss repealing Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban, which does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Anticipating that the Republicans would […] The post Republicans leave Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban in place appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Sen. Ron Johnson tried to transmit Wisconsin’s fake electoral votes

Text messages between staff members for Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and then-Vice President Mike Pence show that Johnson tried to hand over fake electoral ballots for Donald Trump from Wisconsin and Michigan to Pence ahead of the certification of the 2020 presidential election  on Jan. 6, 2021. Wisconsin was one of seven states won […] The post Sen. Ron Johnson tried to transmit Wisconsin’s fake electoral votes appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Federal dairy innovation program gets a boost from pandemic relief funds

A federal program will give Wisconsin and 10 other states a $20 million boost to help farmers, cheese makers and other dairy processors develop new products and new markets to help stabilize the embattled dairy industry. The funds, announced by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) Monday at a Jefferson County cheese producer, will expand the Dairy […] The post Federal dairy innovation program gets a boost from pandemic relief funds appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Examining Wisconsin’s parole system through the political fog

As Wisconsin edges closer to the fall elections, Republicans have held on tightly to tough on crime rhetoric. Recently, Republican lawmakers and candidates for governor have focused attention on Wisconsin’s early-release system and especially on the issue of  parole. After a man convicted of murdering his wife in front of the couple’s children in 1997 […] The post Examining Wisconsin’s parole system through the political fog appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Examiner

Towns face budget crunch, leading to more debt and less services, report finds

The nearly 1,250 towns in Wisconsin are facing a budget crunch. Shared revenue they receive from the state government has dwindled, leading them to increase property taxes and take on debt while the services they provide — mostly fire, EMS and road maintenance — see budget cuts, according to a new report from the Wisconsin […] The post Towns face budget crunch, leading to more debt and less services, report finds appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Elections Administrator says ‘information’ can combat conspiracies ahead of midterms

The administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) said on Tuesday that as Wisconsin gears up for the fall 2022 election season, accurate information about how the state’s elections work is her best tool for combatting the conspiracy theories and attacks Republicans have subjected the system to since 2020.  Meagan Wolfe and Rock County Clerk […] The post Elections Administrator says ‘information’ can combat conspiracies ahead of midterms appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Mental Health#Pfizer
Wisconsin Examiner

Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The fourth Jan. 6 hearing on Tuesday will focus on pressure put by President Donald Trump and his allies on state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The U.S. House hearing will include live testimony from Republican officials in those states, committee aides said Monday. It begins at […] The post Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning

Thousands assembled in Washington D.C. for the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) Moral March on Washington Saturday. The march, the fruit of many months of organizing, gathered poor and low income people from over 40 states. They lined Pennsylvania Avenue, filling the streets with emotional testimonies of enduring the interlocking injustices underscored by the campaign. Alongside […] The post Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Needed: Some courageous Wisconsin Republicans

It is just astounding that Wisconsin Republicans continue to push their “election integrity” nonsense, even as the world watches the dramatic Jan. 6 hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives, presenting compelling evidence that then-President Donald Trump riled up a violent mob with false claims of “election fraud” and attempted to steal the 2020 presidential […] The post Needed: Some courageous Wisconsin Republicans  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

DNR Secretary talks clean water, climate change and agriculture at Marquette event

Pollution from hazardous chemicals, the long-term effects of climate change and the evolving nature of agriculture all play a role in the health of Wisconsin’s residents and its economy, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole said at an event hosted by the Marquette University Law School on Wednesday. The event focused on environmental […] The post DNR Secretary talks clean water, climate change and agriculture at Marquette event appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Wisconsin Examiner

Thousands could lose health care when the federal public health emergency expires

State departments of health are bracing for the end of the COVID-19 federal Public Health Emergency (PHE), which will affect health care coverage for millions of Americans, especially those on Medicare or Medicaid — known in  Wisconsin as BadgerCare.  The PHE was enacted in January 2020 by then-Secretary Alex Azar of the U.S. Department of […] The post Thousands could lose health care when the federal public health emergency expires appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin sees labor force rise

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate ticked up up to 2.9% in May from its historically low 2.8% in April, but that is actually good news. That uptick wasn’t caused by job losses—in fact the preliminary estimates for May 2022 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a historic high of 3,059,300 Wisconsinites were employed. What changed in […] The post Wisconsin sees labor force rise appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Decision in WMC toxic spills lawsuit is a win for public health

Thanks to a recent Waukesha County Circuit Court ruling, thousands of Wisconsin residents whose private wells have been contaminated by toxic PFAS chemicals are sleeping a little better knowing they won’t lose access to the bottled water they rely on. The court’s ruling puts a hold on an April decision limiting the state’s authority to […] The post Decision in WMC toxic spills lawsuit is a win for public health appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Examiner

The National School Board Association is falling apart

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) will no longer belong to the National School Board Association (NSBA) beginning in July. Over half the state school board associations across the county have withdrawn. Just a year ago, NSBA represented every state school board association. NSBA may not survive. A unified voice for school boards in […] The post The National School Board Association is falling apart appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Legislators debut plans for a climate and jobs package

The same week that Wisconsin was hit with multiple major storms, leaving tens of thousands of people without power in temperatures that neared 100 degrees, two state legislators announced their plans for a package of legislation to transition the state to a greener future.  On Thursday, Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde (D-Milwaukee) and Sen. Chris Larson […] The post Legislators debut plans for a climate and jobs package appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated

Jeri Bonavia was an unlikely candidate to become a leading advocate for gun control.  But her 5-year-old daughter changed her life. “So many kids are being killed with guns,” young Jenna told her mother. “Fix it, Mommy.” “I wasn’t an activist, wasn’t political. I’m an introvert.  It wasn’t a natural fit,” says Bonavia, the mother […] The post Wisconsin’s leading gun control advocate stays motivated appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans won’t object to DNR rules for regulating PFAS

Republicans on a powerful legislative committee won’t object to rules proposed by the Natural Resources Board (NRB) to regulate pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin’s drinking water.  A spokesperson for Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) said that the Republicans on the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) will […] The post Republicans won’t object to DNR rules for regulating PFAS appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Could sleepy office nix Wisconsin’s pick for president?

After decades of having its powers chipped away by the Legislature, the Wisconsin secretary of state’s office has become largely irrelevant. The office holder’s most important remaining duty is to sit on the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which oversees some state investment funds and land holdings. But the office is also the […] The post Could sleepy office nix Wisconsin’s pick for president? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy