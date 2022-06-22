ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Unaccompanied children can come to UK under Homes for Ukraine visa scheme – Gove

By Jemma Crew
 3 days ago

Ukrainian children will be able to come to the UK without a parent or guardian under the Homes for Ukraine visa scheme, the Government has said.

Unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 will be able to apply for a visa to come to the UK under the sponsorship scheme if they have parental consent.

The new policy will initially apply to more than a thousand unaccompanied minors who have already applied under the scheme.

The PA news agency understands this cohort will be written to this week by the Home Office , but additional security checks may mean it is a few weeks before visas are issued.

So far, children under 18 have been unable to get to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme unless they are with, or joining, a parent or guardian.

After working closely with the Ukrainian government, the changes will enable a child to apply for a visa if they have proof of parental consent

Michael Gove, Communities Secretary

But, for some weeks after the scheme opened in March, there was no mention of under-18s needing to do this in Government guidance, leading to confusion.

The change in position was set out in a written statement by Communities Secretary Michael Gove on Wednesday.

He said: “This policy will initially apply to the 1,000 children who have already applied to the Home Office but are unable to travel as they are not travelling or reuniting with a parent or guardian.

“After working closely with the Ukrainian government, the changes will enable a child to apply for a visa if they have proof of parental consent.”

Parental consent must be certified by an authority approved by the Ukrainian government, which includes Ukrainian consulates abroad.

Mr Gove said the sponsor should be someone who is “personally known” to the parents, except in “exceptional circumstances”.

Extensive checks will be carried out by local authorities on the sponsor before a visa is granted, he added, with councils able to veto matches they deem unsuitable.

The Independent

Tory MPs turn on Boris Johnson after he mocks calls to change style and says criticism ‘doesn’t matter’

Boris Johnson has fuelled Conservative anger that he is leading them to electoral disaster by rejecting calls to change style, while insisting much of the criticism of him “doesn’t matter”.Senior Tories spoke out after the prime minister mocked the idea of him undergoing a “psychological transformation” to recover from disastrous by-election defeats, saying: “That’s not going to happen.”In a defiant interview, he instead dismissed leading Conservative figures urging him to quit – including former leaders Michael Howard and William Hague – arguing they have no alternative policies.Mr Johnson refused to accept the Partygate scandal lay behind the defeats and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Greta Thunberg calls out ‘forces of greed’ in surprise Glastonbury climate speech

Greta Thunberg called out “the forces of greed” as she made a surprise climate speech at Glastonbury on Saturday (25 June).The 19-year-old campaigner, from Sweden, spoke from the Pyramid Stage in front of a backdrop that shows how global temperature have risen.“We are at the beginning of a climate and ecological emergency. This is not the new normal, this crisis will continue to get worse... until we prioritise people and planet over profits and greed,” she said.Thunberg’s appearance was followed by a performance by Haim.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sierra Nevada lakes change more in past 100 years than three millenniaHow the climate crisis played a role in fueling Hurricane IdaAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Greta Thunberg calls out ‘forces of greed’ and ‘lying’ political leaders as she takes to stage at Glastonbury

Greta Thunberg has called out “lying” political leaders on stage at Glastonbury, saying that dishonesty in public office has not “only become socially acceptable” but something the public expects. She told revellers at the festival that they face a battle against “the forces of greed” if they want to prevent a “total natural catastrophe” caused by climate change.The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon, to deliver a short speech about the climate crisis.She said that the climate crisis is “not the new normal” and will only get worse. However she insisted that “we...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Gabon and Togo admitted into Commonwealth group of nations

The African nations of Gabon and Togo have been admitted into the Commonwealth group of nations. “We welcome them,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose government hosted a summit of Commonwealth leaders this week, told reporters Saturday. Gabon and Togo are Francophone countries that actively tried to join the bloc of 54 nations. The Commonwealth's titular head is Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Charles represented his mother at the summit in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. The admission of the two new members was a highlight of the summit. The meeting, which closes later Saturday, also raised more than $4 billion...
AFRICA
The Independent

Striking hospital workers turn up at RMT rally in show of support for rail staff

Hospital cleaners and hostesses who are striking amid a pay dispute turned up to support rail workers during a rally in central London.Several hundred people gathered outside King’s Cross St Pancras station on Saturday afternoon for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) rally.It comes as RMT members walked out for the third time this week amid a row over pay, jobs and conditions, with little sign of a breakthrough in discussions between the union and rail operators.Dozens of people held placards featuring slogans such as: “Tories out”, “Cut profits not pay” and “Support the railway workers’ strike.”Meanwhile songs such...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Abbott and McDonnell urge Starmer to ‘come off the fence’ over strikes

Labour MPs Diane Abbott and John McDonnell have spoken out against Sir Keir Starmer’s position on the strike actions, urging him to “get off the fence”.The pair joined several hundred people outside King’s Cross St Pancras Station on Saturday afternoon for the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) rally.It comes as members walk out for the third time this week amid a bitter pay, jobs and conditions dispute with little sign of a breakthrough in discussions between the union and rail operators.The Labour leader has come under pressure from unions to stand up for workers’ rights and support the industrial...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss insists cabinet backs Boris Johnson and says he has her ‘100% support’

Liz Truss has insisted the cabinet still backs Boris Johnson despite the Tories’ disastrous byelection defeats and has given him her “100 per cent” support.Senior ministers are being urged to threaten to walk out, to bring down the prime minister – after former party leader William Hague told them “that’s what I would do”.But the foreign secretary, asked if Mr Johnson retains the crucial support of his cabinet – while thousands of miles away at a summit in Rwanda – told ITV News: “He does”. Ms Truss, who is certain to be a leadership candidate herself...
POLITICS
The Independent

European mayors duped into calls with fake Kyiv mayor

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv warned Saturday that an imposter is posing as him and communicating with other officials, including three European mayors who were duped into believing they were having a video call with the real Vitali Klitschko.“Several mayors in Europe have been contacted by a fake mayor of Kyiv who has been saying absurd things,” Klitschko told German daily newspaper Bild. “This is criminal energy. It must be urgently investigated who is behind it.”The office of Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey tweeted Friday night that she cut short a call with the reputed Kyiv mayor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

