ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Regé-Jean Page addresses reports of Bridgerton season three return

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqE89_0gIMOgDb00

Regé-Jean Page has addressed reports that he could be set to return to Bridgerton for its forthcoming third season.

Page got his breakthrough in the first season of Netflix ’s hit period drama, but was written out for the second after choosing to pursue other projects.

However, the actor was recently pictured alongside former co-star Jonathan Bailey in Milan, prompting speculation that a return to the series was in the offing.

On Instagram, Page shared a photo of the pair together, and directly referred to the reports of a comeback.

However, it may not be the news that Bridgerton fans were hoping to hear.

“The boys are back in town,” he wrote. “(No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.)

“But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

While that seems to put to bed speculation over a return to Bridgerton , Page is still being widely discussed as a contender to be the next James Bond .

Some bookmakers have listed Page as the favourite to take over the role of the popular superspy following Daniel Craig’s departure in No Time to Die .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears Duchess of Cambridge brooch for first time in new portrait

Kate Middleton has worn the Queen’s Duchess of Cambridge brooch for the first time in a new portrait of her and Prince William unveiled at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, as a gift to Cambridgeshire.The full-length painting shows the royal couple standing side-by-side and looking off to the right, with relaxed expressions on their face.In the portrait, Kate can be seen wearing the beautiful brooch which consists of a large pearl surrounded by a cluster of diamonds. A second, smaller pearl...
WORLD
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele fans furious she’s posting about BST shows and not acknowledging postponed Las Vegas residency

Adele fans are fuming over the fact that the singer is posting about her upcoming London shows on Instagram, rather than giving further details as to her postponed Las Vegas residency. The star took to social media to share a message about next week’s BST events in Hyde Park, celebrating the newly announced female artists who are also taking to the festival bill, including Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle, Mahalia and Self Esteem. The open air shows take place on 1 and 2 of July. “The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Kate Middleton rewears Vampire’s Wife for first joint portrait with William – and it’s still available to buy

An official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been released in honour of Prince William’s 40th birthday. It’s the first joint painting of the couple, and as you’d expect, they look every bit of regal.It was painted by British artist, Jamie Coreth, and it captures their facial expressions and body language particularly well. In the portrait, Kate Middleton can be seen wearing an emerald dress by The Vampire’s Wife, which she previously wore in 2020 during a three-day tour of Ireland.The dark green iridescent silk dress is particularly elegant. It’s a three-quarter length, features soft ruffle detailing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
The Independent

Prince William and Kate’s new royal portrait might be the cheekiest ever

Royal portraits are usually a disaster. How could they not be? The two main things the world does with the royals is look at them, and then talk about them. The unveiling of any new royal portrait is basically this on steroids. A painting is unveiled and we all pick over it, declaring whether the artist got it “right” – whether it bears any accurate resemblance, or whether it stands for anything at all. Artist Jamie Coreth must be feeling quite relieved this week, then: his portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the first of the couple together,...
WORLD
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Hunt For Raoul Moat: Blood-splattered actress Sally Messham is stretchered into an ambulance while filming ITV true crime drama

Sally Messham was splattered with blood and stretchered into an ambulance while filming The Hunt For Raoul Moat, an upcoming drama about 'Britain's biggest manhunt' on Friday in Yorkshire. The actress is taking on the role of Raoul's ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart in the chilling ITV series, while actor Josef Davies...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian
The Independent

Fashion magazine’s Marilyn Monroe photo spread prompts outrage

CR Fashion Book China has sparked outrage for including digitally reimagined images of Marilyn Monroe on the cover of its upcoming magazine issue.For CR China’s fourth issue, the publication crafted a photoshoot starring a digitized, modernized version of Monroe in order to showcase what the late fashion icon might have looked if her cultural influence and popularity had occurred today.The magazine’s issue, which is already available on international newsstands, will consist of eight different covers that were digitally curated by CR’s Founder and Creative Director, Carine Roitfeld.In a piece written by CR Fashion Book’s Vienna Vernose, Roitfeld discussed Monroe’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Influencer claims Johnny Depp confided in her during trial: ‘He comes across smart, curious, funny and polite’

Johnny Depp reportedly confided in an influencer who was covering his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.Jessica Reed Kraus, who goes by the username @houseinhabit on Instagram and has more than 900,000 followers, posted daily updates about the six-week defamation trial to her account.On Tuesday, Kraus claimed in a post shared to Substack that she spoke with Depp on the same day that the trial began, on 11 April.According to Kraus, she was introduced to Depp through an “old friend” of the actor’s. She claims she met the “friend” on Instagram and they had seen her posts about the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Please, please can we stop sending voice notes?

Voice notes are the devil. There, I said it. They are the scourge of WhatsApp, once a perfectly good instant messaging platform, now tainted by the threatening possibility of having to listen to someone who is more of vague acquaintance than a close friend expounding on the ins and outs of whether their flatmate likes them or not, uninterrupted, for nine whole minutes.I realise that this might be a polarising view, and I would like to take the opportunity to reassure my friends and loved ones that I am glad to know you and be in touch with you, and...
INTERNET
The Independent

Glastonbury: Who is Big Jeff? The man Idles and Self Esteem paid tribute to

Self Esteem and Idles have paid tribute to music hero Big Jeff Johns during their respective Glastonbury sets.The Bristol band performed at Worthy Farm on Friday night (24 June) while Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – took to the stage on Saturday afternoon (25 June).Idles lead singer Joe Talbot dedicated the song “A Hymn” to Big Jeff, who is currently in hospital after suffering severe burns in a home fire. “This next song goes out to our brother and our friend Big Jeff,” said Talbot. “He’s everything that we wish we represent, he’s everything that is...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sara Pascoe says Hugh Grant’s birthday party was her worst gig: ‘He doesn’t come off well in this story’

Sara Pascoe has said performing at Hugh Grant’s birthday party was her worst ever stand up gig. The comedian opened up about the experience during a recent interview with The i, warning readers that Grant “doesn’t come off well in this story”.Pascoe told the publication: “It doesn’t matter how well-known you are or how experienced you are, you will sometimes go out there and not do very well.“You gamble every time you go out. That fear makes it compulsive.”Speaking about her show at the Notting Hill star’s birthday party, Pascoe said it was “one of my worst ever gigs”.“He...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston Just Made A Surprise Appearance at the Daytime Emmys To Honor Her Dad John

Click here to read the full article. Touching. Jennifer Aniston’s Emmys appearance was so sweet. The Friends star awarded her father and Days of Our Lives star, John Aniston, with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, 2022. John’s co-star on the longtime daytime TV show Suzanne Rogers made a brief introduction before giving the spotlight to Jennifer. In a remote video appearance, Jennifer highlighted her father’s long career in the entertainment business. “This is truly a special moment for me,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Celebrity spotting at Glastonbury: Which stars are at Worthy Farm? From Kit Harington to Louis Tomlinson

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is well underway, with the iconic music festival going ahead at Worthy Farm following a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.Following Billie Eilish’s record-breaking headline set on Friday night (24 June), Paul McCartney is set to perform on the Pyramid stage tonight (26 June), with Kendrick Lamar headlining the Sunday slot.In addition to the hundreds of announced artists, the weekend has also held a number of surprises – including a selection of secret sets (find out more here) and a special appearance from climate activist Greta Thunberg. However, a number of other celebrities have been spotted on the festival...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Natalie Portman reveals she was asked to get ‘as big as possible’ to play superhero in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman has described her role in the forthcoming Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder as being in direct contrast to her Oscar-winning performance in 2010’s Black Swan.The 41-year-old actor recently spent 10 months working with a trainer to build up her physique to play superhero The Mighty Thor, a very different physical challenge to the one she faced twelve years ago playing an obsessive ballet dancer in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller.“On Black Swan, I was asked to get as small as possible,” Portman told Variety. “Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That’s an amazing challenge...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘We all expected him to die’: George Michael’s ex Kenny Goss breaks silence on singer after five years

Kenny Goss has spoken about the life and death of his ex-boyfriend George Michael, in his first interview for five years.Wham! star and solo artist Michael died from heart and liver disease in 2016, aged 53, after a long struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism.Speaking about Michael in an interview with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show Uncensored, art dealer Goss – who was in a relationship with Michael between 1996 and 2009 – said: “We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him.“Honestly, he hated the fact...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Loewe presents a dystopian future at Paris Fashion Week

Loewe thrust Paris Fashion Week into a bleak and dystopian vision of the future on Saturday -- turning its runway into a dead space where nature and animal life only existed to be harnessed and exploited by humankind. A sanitized white wall descended onto a bare deck as models walked by robotically, bathed in misty white light. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 menswear collections:LOEWE'S NATURE MORTEModels wore plates of television screens showing deep water fish in the ocean, and plasma screen visors beamed out growing chrysanthemums. The only place that grass grew in designer Jonathan Anderson’s fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Lauren Laverne drops out of Glastonbury coverage after mother dies

Lauren Laverne has said she is “utterly heartbroken” as she announced the death of her mother, Celia.The BBC presenter revealed on Instagram that her mother had died on Friday (24 June), describing her as “the kindest, most compassionate and most tenacious person I have ever met”.Laverne had been hosting Glastonbury coverage for the BBC this weekend.As part of an extended tribute post, she wrote: “Yesterday I lost my Mam, Celia. She was the kindest, most compassionate and most tenacious person I have ever met. Born in the middle of nine kids, she was a master peacemaker and persuader.“She ran...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Voices: Botox? No thanks – I’d rather look old than look weird

When an aesthetic doctor recently offered me free tweakments to “freshen up” my face, I said thanks – but no chance! Even if she could erase my scowl lines for what she promised would be a “more neutral expression”, I have taken a stance against all invasive anti-ageing carry-ons. I’ve three reasons, and at age 45 I’m determined to stick to my guns.In fairness, she was being nice. I had complained that in photos these days, even if I’m beaming, the lines on the top of my eyebrows give me a slightly quizzical look hinting at a disgruntled undercurrent. She said she...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy