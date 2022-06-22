ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds killed in deadliest Afghanistan quake in 2 decades

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border, killing at least 920 people and injuring another 600 others.

Pay It Forward: Hinesville teacher saves co-worker’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sensitivity to a certain type of food almost killed a Coastal Empire teacher. No two days are the same at Hinesville Snelson-Golden Middle School. Student services specialist Krystal Alexis witnessed a different and frightening day on April 1 when a teacher needed emergency assistance.   “I ran down the hallway to Ms. […]
HINESVILLE, GA
Crews work to repair deck collapse on Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A sidewalk on Hutchinson Island was damaged over the weekend. Photos appear to show the sidewalk on the plaza — located between the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel — caved in. Chatham County Manager Lee Smith said engineers are using technology to look below the water’s surface to get […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Hawks pick Duke forward A.J. Griffin at No. 16 in NBA draft

ATLANTA (AP) — Looking to bounce back from a disappointing season, the Atlanta Hawks drafted forward A.J. Griffin from Duke with the No. 16 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night. Griffin was the third player from the Blue Devils to be picked in the first round, following top overall choice Paolo Banchero by […]
ATLANTA, GA
Five takeaways about Trump’s pressure campaign at DOJ

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack turned its focus on Thursday to the internal turmoil that swept the Department of Justice (DOJ) and White House in the weeks after the 2020 election as then-President Donald Trump pushed baseless claims of widespread election fraud and tried to use federal law enforcement in his scheme to stay in office.
POTUS
