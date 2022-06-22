ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Inmates who attacked detention deputy at Bexar County Jail identified

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County detention deputy is recovering after being beaten by three inmates. The attack happened around 7 p.m. at the Bexar County Jail's...

Soul Trippin!!
2d ago

Good!!!! bexar county sheriff's have no respect for the inmates. Apologies to the hurt officer but all of them talk to the inmates like kids vs men and women. It's messed from up for both sides but prayers to all.

Margarita Poor
3d ago

That officer is my son in law and he was badly beaten by inmates I advised my daughter to sue the hell out of county he was suppose to be off at that time but the higher ups said they did not have a relief so he had to work another 8 hours.

Pair in custody after police say they fired at officers

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are custody after police say they fired at officers on the city’s near West Side early Friday morning. San Antonio Police Spokesman Sgt. Washington Moscoso said two officers were checking out a stolen vehicle call in the 1000 block of San Fernando Street around 6 a.m. when they heard gunshots.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Child safe after 2 people found dead in Kyle home

KYLE, Texas - Two adults were found dead in a home in Kyle earlier this week. The Kyle Police Department says that dispatch received a call around 9:20 p.m. June 23 indicating someone had been shot and was possibly dead while another adult and a child were in the home in the 300 block of Tower Drive.
KYLE, TX
Man facing murder charge after beating last month turned deadly

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side man is facing a murder charge after another man who he allegedly beat last month died from his injuries. Jeremy Bayhi, 31, was booked into the Bexar County jail Wednesday evening. He is accused of beating Michael Adan, 36, until he was unconscious....
Texas firefighter suspended after pointing gun at 2 firefighters

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been suspended indefinitely without pay after pointing a gun at two fellow firefighters, the San Antonio Express-News reported, citing suspension records. Captain Rogelio Loredo admitted to waving the pistol but told investigators he was joking around. The incident...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Public Safety
Man killed at party on far West Side identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed at a house party on the city’s far West Side early Sunday morning. Joshua Jamyl Palma, 19, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Rimhurst Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

