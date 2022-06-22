Inmates who attacked detention deputy at Bexar County Jail identified
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County detention deputy is recovering after being beaten by three inmates. The attack happened around 7 p.m. at the Bexar County Jail's...foxsanantonio.com
Good!!!! bexar county sheriff's have no respect for the inmates. Apologies to the hurt officer but all of them talk to the inmates like kids vs men and women. It's messed from up for both sides but prayers to all.
That officer is my son in law and he was badly beaten by inmates I advised my daughter to sue the hell out of county he was suppose to be off at that time but the higher ups said they did not have a relief so he had to work another 8 hours.
