ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dying Bear Kills Russian Hunter That Shot It by Crushing His Skull

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A dying bear has killed a Russian hunter that shot it by crushing his skull.

The 62-year-old hunter had attempted to kill the bear from a platform in the Tulun district of the Irkutsk region of Russia, shortly before the animal turned on him, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

As the hunter came down from the platform, the bear crushed the unnamed man's skull, and began clawing at him.

Having been declared missing, the hunter's bloodied corpse was found after a search party patrolled the forest.

He was discovered with claw and fang wounds. The bear's carcass was found about 54 yards away from the man.

"The mortally wounded predator managed to inflict an injury from which the hunter died," the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told Interfax.

There are an estimated 13,000 wild bears in the Irkutsk region.

Between 1991–2017, there were 264 recorded bear attacks in Russia. Most of these occurred on the Pacific Coast and in Siberia, where bear populations are higher.

Bears are not usually aggressive towards humans unless they feel provoked or vulnerable. More often than not, a bear will run away from humans if it is scared. Bears that are more used to humans tend to be more aggressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVNU5_0gIMNzmN00

In July 2021, a bear attacked and killed a hiker in Ergaki national park.

The bear approached the group of campers drooling, before it devoured 42-year-old Yevenggny Starkov, the Krasnoyarsk regional news service reported.

A survivor watched the fellow hiker get eaten before running away. The body was not immediately found as the incident occurred in remote territory. Wildlife supervisor Sergey Gushchin said at the time that the bear may have been attracted to the campers' food.

Not long after that incident, in August 2021, a 24-year-old Russian woman was never seen again after she disappeared into a forest near Severouralsk. Her remains were not found, however a bear was suspected to be responsible for the incident. It was believed that the bear may have buried her remains.

Bears do not typically attack humans to eat. While they are predators, they prefer food that is readily available to them, rather than to directly target a victim. A bear is most likely to attack when food or its cubs are involved.

It is not clear what species of bear attacked the hunter. However, brown bears, Kamchatka brown bear and Kamchatka brown bear can all be found in Russia.

Brown bears can weigh up to 1,300 pounds and stand as tall as 7 feet when on two legs.

Comments / 136

Moody
3d ago

Entered the bears territory looking for the kill and paid a heavy price. If a bear entered your home and you had the means you’d do the same.

Reply(3)
52
PewPew
2d ago

I love these animals. Any animal actually. In a case where the prey kills the human predator , I'm totally good with it. Finally Russia has produced a good news story.

Reply(1)
45
Stephen Bosworth
2d ago

He got just exactly what he should have gotten. Its just too bad the bear died. If people would just leave wildlife alone and let the ecosystem work like it should. But no,these big bad guys with their weapons just can't leave anything alone.

Reply(2)
36
Related
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear Attacks#Russian#Interfax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
AOL Corp

Another top Russian general reportedly killed in Ukraine

LONDON — A Russian general was killed during a battle in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, a Russian state journalist reported. According to a translation by the BBC of the journalist’s account, posted on the social media site Telegram, Major Gen. Roman Kutuzov was killed when heading an assault on a Ukrainian residential area. The journalist, Alexander Sladkov, of the state-owned Russia 1, showered praise on Kutuzov’s bravery but did not elaborate on when, where or how the general was killed.
POLITICS
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heart-stopping Top Gun-style video shows Ukrainian fighter jet skimming over tree tops in death-defying game of cat-and-mouse with Russian forces as pilot tries to dodge rockets

This heart-stopping video shows a Ukrainian fighter pilot almost skimming tree tops in a death-defying game of cat-and-mouse to evade rockets fired by Russian forces from the ground. In the 'Top Gun'-style cockpit footage, shared on social media, the pilot of the Ukrainian Su-25 attack jet can be seen performing...
MILITARY
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy