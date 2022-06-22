ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

With few draft options, Lakers must search for the next Austin Reaves

By Dan Woike
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQ1SR_0gIMNriZ00

Reputations can begin in a lot of places, and a G League tryout is as good a place as any to form one.

It was there that the Lakers spotted David Nwaba , an undrafted player who attended three colleges. They swung a deal to get him added to their developmental team, and before they knew it, he was on the court with the NBA team.

That he didn’t find continued success with the Lakers doesn’t matter. That the team unearthed a player who has now appeared in 237 NBA games — starting 50 of them — seemingly out of thin air, that’s a skill that matters.

As the Lakers head into transaction season without draft picks or cap space, it’ll again fall on them to make something out of nothing, a significant challenge for any front office.

Fortunately, the Lakers front office — from general manager Rob Pelinka to consultant Kurt Rambis to scouting department folks like Joey and Jesse Buss to personnel director Nick Mazzella — has built a track record of finding role players from non-traditional routes. After hitting a home run with undrafted free agent Austin Reaves a season ago, the Lakers head into this draft season again on the hunt for players who can contribute sooner rather than later.

The plan with Reaves didn’t originally call for him to become one of the Lakers' most reliable players.

Joey Buss laughed when he remembered thinking Reaves would be in the G League playing for the South Bay Lakers all season. That plan, for a number of reasons, including Reaves’ advanced game, quickly changed.

It’s usually a slower burn, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker examples of players who used time with the G League before carving out NBA roles. The group also has had success drafting late in the first round, where players like Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart far outperformed their draft positions. Second-round picks like Ivica Zubac and Thomas Bryant have proven to be productive players and are a part of the Lakers’ scouting success.

It's probably the situation the Lakers will be in again this offseason, though their roster issues make them an attractive landing spot for players who go undrafted.

The combination of potential playing time, a proven developmental track record, access to tremendous star power and as good of a G League living situation in El Segundo as any in the league should push the Lakers to the front of the line for anyone who doesn’t get picked.

The Lakers held their 10th group draft workout on Tuesday, a process that’s shown just how wide of a net they’ve cast. Shareef O’Neal never scored in double figures in college, but with size, skill and top-notch genetics (his dad is Shaquille), what’s the harm in a look?

The team also has worked out a number of draft prospects closer to their mid-20s than their teens, a sign of the times after the NCAA allowed players an extra year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scouts around the league view those kinds of players to be more equipped to make a quicker impact. While insiders feel that the Lakers will aggressively try to acquire a pick in the second round, they’ll likely have a narrow focus on players who project as possible role players, the team still hunting for versatile wing defenders and shooters.

They’re not the only ones looking for players like that, but at least the Lakers can feel comfortable with their chances of finding an impact player. After all, they've done it before.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Kurt Rambis
Person
David Nwaba
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Shareef O'neal
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Kyle Kuzma
ClutchPoints

Warriors GM Bob Myers drops truth bomb on trading No. 28 pick amid interest from Celtics, Knicks, Magic

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to kick 0ff on Thursday, at 8 P.M. Eastern. It should be an evening full of drama as teams across the league are involved in numerous trade rumors. The Golden State Warriors have received interest from the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic in the 28th pick […] The post Warriors GM Bob Myers drops truth bomb on trading No. 28 pick amid interest from Celtics, Knicks, Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Lakers: 3 moves to make after the NBA Draft

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to increase their chances of winning the NBA Championship next season, they should consider making either of these three moves after the NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Lakers used their 11th-place finish in the Western Conference this past season to make some changes. Those...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com

De'Anthony Melton traded to the 76ers for No. 23 in the NBA Draft

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton has been traded to the 76ers for No. 23 selection in the NBA Draft. After the Nets deferred their pick swap with the 76ers this year, the 76ers regained control of its 2022 first-round pick which it will send in exchange for Melton. The veteran guard is a multi-level scorer that averaged 10.8 PPG off the bench last season and is set to make an affordable $8.25 million this season and $8 million next season. He will likely slot into a bench role in place of Mattise Thybulle, who the team is continuing to shop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Zion Williamson Spotted Hooping With Local Kids In New Orleans

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021/22 NBA season due to a foot injury that looked normal at the beginning and then prevented him from joining the surprising New Orleans Pelicans that made it to the postseason after beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NBC Sports

Why Warriors should offer Iguodala 'player emeritus' status

SAN FRANCISCO – On the subject of Andre Iguodala’s future, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers responded properly Wednesday, making no declarations and leaving it up to Andre to express his desires. Both would welcome him back because they realize how much Iguodala meant to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers: 2022 NBA Draft Grades

After trading into the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State wing Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick. They also inked a couple of undrafted free agents to two-way contracts — Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider — shortly after the second round wrapped. Outstanding pick for the Lakers — Max […] The post Los Angeles Lakers: 2022 NBA Draft Grades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
328K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy