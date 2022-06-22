ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How long will this heat dome last?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202MVG_0gIMNPCL00

(NEXSTAR) – A heat dome parked over the country has sent temperatures skyrocketing from Minneapolis to New Orleans . When will we see relief from the oppressive heat?

How soon your summer gets back to normal depends on where you live, explained Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“For the areas west of the Mississippi, and even the Plains at this point, the worst of it is behind them – at least for this round,” Hurley said. But not everyone is so lucky.

Massive heat dome to bring extra-hot weather to nearly every state

On Tuesday, the hottest weather was found in the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. But starting Wednesday, those scorching temperatures would start to move further south, Hurley said. He expected the core of the heat dome Wednesday to be over Iowa, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast.

“The areas we’re most concerned about the next couple days are further south, like Alabama, Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, where we could see triple digit readings and record breaking highs,” Hurley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz76l_0gIMNPCL00
A map shows the temperature forecast for June 25 through June 29, 2022. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The coastal I-95 belt along the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, was expected to be pleasant Wednesday, Hurley said. “But you won’t have to go too far west before you start getting into the heat,” he added, saying Pittsburgh was set to be in the 90s, for example.

Things shift again late Thursday into Friday. The Gulf Coast will still be hot, plus the Plains states will start to see temperatures ramp back up again. A band of unseasonably hot weather is forecast from Texas up the Dakotas, and Plains residents shouldn’t be surprised to have a widespread Heat Advisory issued later this week.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

“In the latter part of the weekend, the heat will really start to press south and southeastward,” Hurley said. “By the time we get to Monday, temperatures are going to be very near normal over the southern tier.”

Monday is when the band of high pressure, or heat dome, over the U.S. will have shrunken away, leaving most parts of the country with the kind of summer heat they’re used to, the meteorologist said.

“It will just leave the southern tier, from the southern Plains through the deep South and the Carolinas with a lot of 90s and a sprinkling of 100s – but that’s very normal for this time of year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Numerous afternoon storms this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite slightly lower humidity this morning, there’s plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and rain chances will be high today. A few isolated showers are possible along the coast this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms will begin to pop up mainly after 1:00 p.m. and push […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

As heat dome grips nation, climate change is making it worse

e past week and a half, various parts of the nation have been baking in record heat. Austin, Texas is set to see its hottest June on record with the most 100 degree days, while 1,200 miles north near the Canadian border it hit 101 degrees in Fargo, ND over the weekend.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Humidity and rain chances increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity levels continue to increase along with the temperatures for the rest of the day. With highs in the mid 90s, heat index values reach well into the triple digits. Some areas may feel between 108-112. A Heat Advisory is in place for Citrus and Hernando counties from noon until 7pm. […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#This Heat#Hot Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WFLA

WFLA

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy