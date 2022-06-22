ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka withdraws from Travelers Championship on PGA Tour

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Brooks Koepka has moved a step closer to officially joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after withdrawing from this week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.

The four-time major champion, who has been confirmed as out of the field by the tour, replaced by Mark Hubbard, is due to feature in the second event of the rebel tour on US soil next week.

A short statement from the PGA Tour read: “Brooks Koepka is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Mark Hubbard.”

Koepka has already wiped his bio on social media, which previously included "Nike Athlete | PGA Tour | Owner @havsies", with @bkcharityfund the only mention now.

The American will join Bryson DeChambeau , Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez, who have already been confirmed as the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour.

Koepka’s brother, Chase, competed in the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Club earlier this month alongside major champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel, who earned an eye-watering £3.85m for winning in Hemel Hempstead.

The second 54-hole LIV event will take place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland beginning on 30 June.

Koepka’s decision, first reported in The Telegraph , comes a week after a bristling press conference ahead of the US Open, where he dodged questions around joining LIV and accused the media of attempting to cast a “black cloud” over the major.

“I don’t understand,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the US Open. I think that sucks.”

Pushed further on the subject, Koepka insisted he hadn’t “given it much thought”.

Koepka, who finished 55th in Brookline, won and then successfully defended the US Open in 2017 and 2018. He repeated that feat at the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 and held the world No 1 ranking for a total of 47 weeks.

ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler gets real on his price to Leave PGA Tour, join LIV Golf ahead of Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler is currently the number one ranked golfer in the world, per the Official World Golf Ranking website. Naturally, LIV Golf would love to have someone of his caliber join their circuit. LIV Golf has already seen the likes of Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau join their tour. So could […] The post Scottie Scheffler gets real on his price to Leave PGA Tour, join LIV Golf ahead of Travelers Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phil Mickelson
Mark Hubbard
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas stunned by In Gee Chun's performance at Women's PGA Championship

In Gee Chun put on a historic display in the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, opening up a five-shot lead on 8-under-par. The South Korean carded nine birdies on her way to a superb 64. She has opened up a sizeable gap to Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi in tied second place.
PGA Championship
Golf
PGA TOUR
Sports
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo blasts money in golf: "We had to win to change our lives!"

Legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo says seeing the massive prize purse increases in professional golf “irks him a little bit” because “in my day if you wanted to change your life you had to win”. Faldo was speaking during the broadcast of the Travelers Championship on...
theScore

Koepka, DeChambeau, Reed headline LIV Portland field

High-profile additions Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed join Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson to headline next week's LIV Golf field for the event in Portland. The golf circuit announced the roster Wednesday for its second tournament, with 45 names appearing alongside three empty spots to be decided later.
The Independent

LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka confirmed as latest player to join Saudi-backed tour

Brooks Koepka has become the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.The four-time major champion will be part of the field when the breakaway series makes its first stop on US soil at the end of this month, with Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez already confirmed as the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour.LIV Golf confirmed Koepka’s place in the second 54-hole LIV event, to be held at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland beginning on 30 June, just as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was holding a news conference at...
Golf Digest

A runaway golf cart—and the man who (smartly) chose not to stop it—were the real PGA Tour stars on Thursday

A runaway golf cart made quite a splash on Day 1 at the Travelers Championship. Literally. We don't know the details, but video of the rogue vehicle went viral on Thursday night. Perhaps, there will be some super serious investigation (Do golf carts have a "black box"?) as to what happened, but it really doesn't matter, because it was quite a scene. And we can laugh about it now because no one got hurt. Although, one man came close!
golfmagic.com

Sungjae Im sparks LIV Golf rumours after withdrawing from Travelers

There is speculation that Sungjae Im will be the latest player to join LIV Golf after he withdrew from the Travelers Championship. Im has been replaced in the field by Ryan Armour for the forthcoming PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands. Justin Thomas also withdrew from this event but...
