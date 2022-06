WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry to start the day. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Showers and storms developing along the seabreeze, then moving west throughout the day. Some storms could spill over into the coastal communities this evening.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO