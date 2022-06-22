Convoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran seller

An ice cream man who served customers for more than 40 years was given a touching send-off by a convoy of ice cream vans during his funeral procession in Maidstone , Kent.

Roy Wright, 55, passed away in May after an eight-year battle with cancer.

Roy's wife Karen said he would be missed by his customers, and many of them didn't realise he was ill as he was still working.

This video shows a convoy of ice cream vans sounding their chimes during the procession.

