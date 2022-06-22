ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate event

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A local democracy reporter (LDR) had his role questioned after he asked why Bristol ’s mayor flew 4,600 miles to deliver a TEDx lecture on climate change in Canada instead of on Zoom.

Saskia Konynenburg, Head of External Communications and Consultation at Bristol City Council said she “couldn’t understand” why Alex Seabrook, an LDR for Bristol Live, would ask that question.

“The journalist’s question had already been answered by the Mayor when an officer politely queried their remit, given the specific nature and focus of the LDR role”, the council said.

The Independent

The Independent

Community Policy