ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman set on fire, severely burned in Kensington, police say

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vT3ZY_0gIMMIIh00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are investigating an incident of a woman who was set on fire in Kensington over the weekend.

Police were responding to a call for a fire on East Tioga Street Friday night when they found the woman with severe burns.

According to a family friend who shared the woman’s story on GoFundMe , Alyssa Morales sustained second- and third-degree burns and is in a medically induced coma.

“She was in too much pain to identify herself when she arrived at the hospital, and was listed as a Jane Doe for two days before her family was able to see her,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Police say no arrests have been made so far.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

PA Woman Admits Causing Death Of 11-Month-Old Baby At Illegal Home Daycare: DA

A 50-year-old Pennsylvania woman admitted in court to causing the death of an 11-month-old baby at an illegal home daycare, authorities said. Lauren E. Landgrebe, of Upper Southampton Township, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, operating an unlicensed daycare facility, and tampering with evidence on Tuesday, June 21, Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Driver Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Left 21-Year-Old Dead In Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old person dead in Germantown Monday. Philadelphia police arrested 25-year-old Quadera Parrish on Friday. Police say Parrish turned herself in. She has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges. Investigators say Dia Lee was hit by a Tesla while crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday. They say the impact was so strong that Dia was launched nearly 12 feet in the air and hit a traffic light. Dia was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. After an extensive search, police tracked down the Tesla involved on Sydenham Street Thursday afternoon, but not the driver. A surveillance image released by police shows heavy damage to the right passenger’s side and a cracked windshield from the impact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Charges May Be Filed In Crash That Killed Philly Police Officer

The driver of a 2009 BMW could face charges in the future , stemming from a fatal accident late last night, June 23, 2022 . This crash claimed the life of off duty Philadelphia Police Officer Henry Gonski, of the northeast. Police said the BMW with three 0ccupants in it was speeding south on Bustleton Avenue and the officer was driving west on Rennard when the crash happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Tioga, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Woman charged in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old woman

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman, authorities say. Quadera Parrish, 25, turned herself into police on Friday with her attorney and was charged with several crimes including homicide by vehicle. It's alleged that Parrish was behind the wheel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Induced Coma#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. Police said two 36-year-old men died. Both were shot multiple times. Police identified the victims as Raheem Hargust and Vincent Jackson of Philadelphia. Two other men are in critical condition. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and arm. Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved. Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun. There are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westernmassnews.com

Two arrested, drugs stamped ‘COVID’ seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are under arrest after an investigation by multi-agency investigation. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that on Wednesday, a narcotics task force learned that two men from Philadelphia would be transporting a large amount of cocaine into Springfield to be distributed. That investigation...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

1 Hurt In Allentown Shooting: Police

One person was injured in a shooting in Allentown Tuesday, June 21, authorities said. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Hickory Street around 11:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired, Allentown police said. There, they found a male gunshot victim. The unidentified victim was taken to a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Sends 17-Year-Old Boy To Hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 8:30 p.m. Police say the teenager showed up to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his back. He was placed in stable condition. An arrest was made, but no weapon was recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy