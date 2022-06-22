ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Apple TV+, Disney+ Make Gains as U.K. Streaming Market Soars – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wcyz_0gIMMDt400

Click here to read the full article.

STREAMING

Apple TV + and Disney + were the major gainers in the U.K. subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market, a survey from BARB , the country’s television audience measurement currency, has found. BARB’s establishment survey for the first quarter of the year reports that the number of U.K. households with access to a streaming service reached 19.57 million U.K. homes (68.5% of households), in the first quarter of the year, an increase of almost 500,000 homes since the fourth quarter of 2021. Of these, 1.57 million homes had access to Apple TV+, up 27% from 1.24 million the previous quarter and 6.53 million homes had access to Disney+, a quarterly increase of 19% from 5.49 million in Q4 2021.

Netflix , Amazon Prime Video and Sky’ s Now TV saw smaller quarterly gains with 17.29 million homes having access to Netflix in Q1 2022, up 3% from 16.79 million the previous quarter; 13.35 million homes having access to Amazon Prime Video, a growth of 6% from 12.57 million in Q4 2021; and 2.13 million homes with Now TV, an increase of 4% from 2.06 million the previous quarter.

The number of U.K. homes with two or more services is now 13.2 million homes (46.3% of households), up from 12.4 million homes in Q4 2021.

COMMISSIONS

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has added “Unapologetic” and “Crazy Rich…” to the commissions stemming from its landmark Black to Front project. Sept. 10, 2021, saw Channel 4’s entire programming schedule fronted by Black talent and contributors across all genres and advertisements, with the aim of amplifying Black voices in TV.

Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz will front a further six episodes of late night topical talk show “Unapologetic,” produced by SBTV and Cardiff Productions, which was previously recommissioned following its debut during The Black To Front Project. “In Crazy Rich… (working title), produced by Rumpus Media, Eddie Kadi who was featured in “Celebrity Gogglebox” during Black To Front, will act as a tour guide to show a famous comedian mate a side of Ghana that is seldom seen. Channel 4 had revealed in May that “The Big Breakfast,” produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, would get a summer run, with hosts AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, which was first seen as in a Black to Front Project special episode. “The Defenders” from Spring Films and “Billionaires’ Paradise” from Spun Gold were also commissioned as part of the project.

Other talent who were part of the project and who now have Channel 4 commissions include Scarlette and Stuart Douglas (“Worst House On The Street” and “George Clarke’s Flipping Fast”) and Jean Johansson (“Dream Life for Same Price” pilot and “Keys to a Fortune”). Other shows with Judi Love, AJ Odudu, Zeze Millz, Yinka Bokinni and Munya Chawawa will be revealed imminently.

SHORT FILM

Laurence Olivier award winner Michael Jibson (“Hamilton”) and Louis Ashbourne Serkis (“The Kid Who Would Be King”) lead the short drama “Path to Ecstasy,” alongside Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”), Tom Taylor (“The Dark Tower”), Georgia Pemberton (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”), Amir Wilson (“His Dark Materials”), Ken Christiansen (“It’s a Sin”) and Mimi Slinger (“Masters of the Air”).

The short, the second from Abdullah Khan after “Find the Light,” follows Adam (Serkis), a lost teen who over the course of one night, is abandoned by his alcoholic stepfather (Jibson) and spurred on a desperate search for human connection, within the same crowd he also wishes to escape from.

The film, which is produced by Lucas A. Ferrara and Khan under the Rosebud Films banner, has wrapped principal photography in London and is heading to film festivals later this year. Rosebud Films is developing multiple feature films projects, one of which is a psychological period piece focusing on the occult.

SALES

Cineflix Rights has closed several international deals with Central and Eastern European and Southern Mediterranean broadcasters ahead of NATPE Budapest 2022. Tanweer has bought all three seasons of thriller Marcella (24×60’, Buccaneer Media for ITV, U.K., and Netflix, worldwide) for ERT (Greece), and Disney+ has taken season 1 of “Coroner” (8×60’, Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films, and Cineflix Studios for CBC, Canada) for its streaming platforms covering the Balkans and Bulgaria.

“John Wayne Gacy: Killer Clown’s Revenge” (4×60’, Hoff Productions for Reelz, US) is acquired by TV JOJ (Czech Republic); “Battle of Alcatraz” (2×60’, Hoff Productions for Reelz, U.S.) is bought by AMCNI for Spektrum channel (Central Europe) and FTV Prima (Czech Republic); and “Killer Cases” (season 2, 10×60’, Law&Crime Productions for True Crime Network, US) has sold to AETN (Poland). Kino (Poland) has acquired “Secret Nazi Expeditions” (6×60’, Go Button Media for Super Channel, Canada) for its Stopklatka channel and “Smart Home Nation” (10×30’, Efran Films for FYI and Crackle, U.S.) for Zoom TV.

***

Meanwhile, India’s GoQuest Media has signed an exclusive AVOD rights deal with Australian’s SBS for series “Traitor” (6 x 58’), produced by Elisa Estonia and Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

EXHIBITION

Indian multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has revealed an expanded partnership agreement with laser cinema solutions provider Cinionic to equip 500 screens with Barco Series 4 4K laser projection that supports sustainability with reduced waste, lower energy consumption, and an extended lifetime. On completion of the rollout on new and existing screens, PVR will be the first exhibition chain in India to go 100% 4K RGB laser projection. The announcement was made at the ongoing CineEurope convention in Barcelona.

VIP+ Analysis: What a Changing SVOD Market Means for Streamers

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why Isn’t Disney+’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Special Streaming on Disney+?

Click here to read the full article. Next week, Disney+ will release its second annual variety special for Pride month — featuring a parade of talent celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community “through song and storytelling.” But “Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365” won’t be available on Disney+ itself. Rather, the special will premiere June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Asked why “Say It With Pride” will not be distributed on Disney+, a company spokesperson declined to provide an explanation. Note that last year’s “This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular” from Disney+ also streamed only on...
SOCIETY
Variety

Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black Swan.” As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
MOVIES
Variety

Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Divorcing After Six Years of Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing after six years of marriage. The 91-year-old media mogul and the 65-year-old model tied the knot in 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967. Hall had been married to Mick Jagger, the rock star and lead singer of the Rolling Stones. During the marriage, Murdoch orchestrated the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019 in a deal...
NFL
TVGuide.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Did you watch that scene in The Boys yet? You know the one I'm talking about, the one with the giant dingaling? Well if you enjoyed that, don't worry, there's more episodes of The Boys coming up — and therefore more comical superhero gore — every week on Fridays until Season 3 is done. It's definitely the best show that Amazon Prime Video has this month, but it's not the only great thing to watch.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Joj#Streaming Television#Uk#Global Bulletin#Amazon Prime Video#Channel 4#Black To Front
BGR.com

The 10 biggest Netflix shows in the world this week

Stranger Things just set another huge — and, honestly, unsurprising — record. The latest global breakdown of the most popular Netflix shows around the world is out today, and it reveals among other things that all four seasons of Stranger Things are among the Top 10 Netflix shows among subscribers. Not exactly a shocker, right?
TV SERIES
Motley Fool

Could This Be Netflix's Next Big Move?

Live sports can be powerful tools in drawing viewers to streaming platforms. The company was a pioneer in its industry but could miss out on live sports content. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MLS
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Netflix, Disney+ Plan to Sell Ads, But Fox Nation Already Has Some

Click here to read the full article. Streaming outlet Fox Nation is already running the commercials its larger rivals say they want to sell. Big subscription-based streamers like Netflix and Disney+ have caught the attention of Madison Avenue with recent announcements about launching ad-supported tiers for their services. Fox Nation, a smaller streaming outlet that is part of Fox News Media, has quietly opened some of its selections for advertisers. Subscribers who recently streamed “Duck Family Treasure,” a new special that stars members of the Robertson family from the long-running series “Duck Dynasty,” likely saw something that people who binge-watch often don’t:...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in July 2022

One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?
TV SHOWS
Variety

Disney and Starz Team Up in Latin America

Click here to read the full article. The Walt Disney Company and Starz have teamed up to offer a streaming subscription bundle, including Star Plus, Disney Plus and Starzplay, in Latin America. The latest development comes as competition continues to heat up in the region and more deep-pocketed players, led by streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple Plus, seek to further boost their subscriptions. The bundle, offered in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru on Disney Plus and Star Plus websites, will offer subscriptions to all three streaming services with one price in the local currency. Subscribers will...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Shows Off Alexa Speaking in the Voice of a Dead Relative

Click here to read the full article. “Hey Alexa, what’s another word for ‘creepy’?” In a demo that has drawn comparisons to dystopian series “Black Mirror,” Amazon revealed that it has developed a way for its Alexa voice assistant to replicate the speech of a dead relative — based on less than a minute of recorded audio of the original person. The ecommerce giant showed off the new technology Wednesday at its re:MARS conference, Amazon’s global artificial-intelligence event for machine learning, automation, robotics and space. In a video demo shown at the event, a young boy says, “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast Renewed for Season 2 at Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The “Batman Unburied” story will continue. Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the Season 2 renewal of the hit series. Season 1 of “Batman Unburied” starred Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj as Bruce Wayne/Batman and The Riddler, respectively; for now, it’s unconfirmed whether they will reprise those roles. “Batman Unburied” premiered globally on May 3 with eight adaptations of the original English-language script for Brazil, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, India and Indonesia. The series quickly rose to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts globally, claiming the No. 1 spot in 11 markets for...
TV SERIES
Variety

Unifrance Preps International Events, Builds Up Youtube Channel, Forecasts French Films’ Overseas B.O. Rebound

Click here to read the full article. One year after merging with the promotion org TV France International, Unifrance is preparing a series of strategic events in key markets across Europe, the U.S., China and Japan to fast-track the global distribution of local series and movies. The French film and TV advocacy banner will host trade shows bringing together French sales outfits and international distributors in Paris in January, Biarritz (Southwestern France) in September, as well as in Roma in April, Madrid in June, Berlin in November, New York in March and Yokohama in December. The 13th edition of MyFrenchFilmFestival,...
MOVIES
Variety

Social Media Star Tamera Kissen to Join Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Comedian and social media star Tamera “Tee” Kissen has been cast opposite Jack Harlow in the remake of 1992 Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The remake has been in the works since 2017 when it first emerged “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall were working on a script rebooting the film. Earlier this year it was revealed Jack Harlow had been cast, marking the rapper’s feature film debut, playing the role Harrelson originated. Snipes’ part has yet to be cast. Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy