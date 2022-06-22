ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing Universal Resort Sets New Opening Date

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The Universal Beijing Resort will begin to restart operations from Saturday (June 25, 2022) after being closed for nearly two months due to COVID .

The resort, which includes a theme park, two hotels and a Citywalk retail-entertainment area, closed on May 1 as COVID cases resurfaced in the Chinese capital after months of abeyance.

Plans to reopen from June 15 were previously announced , but these were scrapped when the COVID wave flared up again.

Now, on the resort’s WeChat account, it announced that ticketing will restart from Thursday. The Universal Studios Grand Hotel will begin receiving guests from Friday and the NUO Resort Hotel from July 1.

Some restrictions will remain in place such as capacity limits, mask use and a requirement to show a recent PCR test with a negative result. The operators also warned that some attractions may remain temporarily closed.

The resort is jointly owned by Comcast through its Universal Parks & Resorts unit and Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, a state-owned company with a 70% stake. It opened for business in September 2021.

China ’s other Hollywood-themed resort, in Shanghai, is only partially open. While the Disneytown retail areas and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopened on June 16, 2022, the company said Wednesday that “Shanghai Disneyland and Toy Story Hotel will continue to remain temporarily closed until further notice.”

On Wednesday Chinese health authorities reported 126 new COVID cases (31 with symptoms and 95 asymptomatic) nationwide, including three cases in Beijing. One district within Beijing remains classified as being at high risk. Nevertheless, Beijing was among the cities cutting the mandatory quarantine time for international arrivals. Beijing reduced the quarantine period from 14 days to a 7+7 model (seven days of centralized quarantine plus seven days of home quarantine).

Variety

Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Scores Multi-Million Dollar Investment, Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment landed a multi-million dollar injection from venture capital firm Calculus Capital, giving the production company a financial boost to hire additional executives and acquire new projects. Along with its recently inked first-look deal with New Republic Pictures, the investment provides Riff Raff with significant firepower to bid on buzzy material and court writers across both sides of the Atlantic. Already, Riff Raff has appointed media executive Stephen Fuss as CEO to support the growth of the company across film and television production. Under Fuss’ new guidance, the company plans to...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast Renewed for Season 2 at Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The “Batman Unburied” story will continue. Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the Season 2 renewal of the hit series. Season 1 of “Batman Unburied” starred Winston Duke and Hasan Minhaj as Bruce Wayne/Batman and The Riddler, respectively; for now, it’s unconfirmed whether they will reprise those roles. “Batman Unburied” premiered globally on May 3 with eight adaptations of the original English-language script for Brazil, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, India and Indonesia. The series quickly rose to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts globally, claiming the No. 1 spot in 11 markets for...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix, Disney+ Plan to Sell Ads, But Fox Nation Already Has Some

Click here to read the full article. Streaming outlet Fox Nation is already running the commercials its larger rivals say they want to sell. Big subscription-based streamers like Netflix and Disney+ have caught the attention of Madison Avenue with recent announcements about launching ad-supported tiers for their services. Fox Nation, a smaller streaming outlet that is part of Fox News Media, has quietly opened some of its selections for advertisers. Subscribers who recently streamed “Duck Family Treasure,” a new special that stars members of the Robertson family from the long-running series “Duck Dynasty,” likely saw something that people who binge-watch often don’t:...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Why Isn’t Disney+’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Special Streaming on Disney+?

Click here to read the full article. Next week, Disney+ will release its second annual variety special for Pride month — featuring a parade of talent celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community “through song and storytelling.” But “Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365” won’t be available on Disney+ itself. Rather, the special will premiere June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Asked why “Say It With Pride” will not be distributed on Disney+, a company spokesperson declined to provide an explanation. Note that last year’s “This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular” from Disney+ also streamed only on...
SOCIETY
Variety

Sports, Streaming Drive Volume As Fox Wraps Upfront

Click here to read the full article. Madison Avenue’s growing interest in sports and streaming video helped Fox Corp. nab new ad dollars amid a softening market. The owner of the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel expects an uptick in advertising commitments made in advance of its next programming schedule, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the company becomes the latest media outlet to wrap negotiations in the industry’s annual “upfront.” Advertisers were interested in Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming hub; the company’s sports events; and its Fox News programming, this person said, among other offerings. The...
ECONOMY
Variety

Box Office: ‘Elvis’ Banks $3.5 Million in Previews, ‘The Black Phone’ Scares Up $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic look at the “King of Rock,” grossed $3.5 million in Thursday previews, while “The Black Phone,” a child abduction chiller from Blumhouse,” scared up $3 million. The two films are hoping to make a mark at the box office this weekend, but they face stiff competition from holdovers such as “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s a wide open field as they elbow their way to the top of the chart. “Elvis,” a Warner Bros. release that carries with it the stamp of approval from the Presley...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Shows Off Alexa Speaking in the Voice of a Dead Relative

Click here to read the full article. “Hey Alexa, what’s another word for ‘creepy’?” In a demo that has drawn comparisons to dystopian series “Black Mirror,” Amazon revealed that it has developed a way for its Alexa voice assistant to replicate the speech of a dead relative — based on less than a minute of recorded audio of the original person. The ecommerce giant showed off the new technology Wednesday at its re:MARS conference, Amazon’s global artificial-intelligence event for machine learning, automation, robotics and space. In a video demo shown at the event, a young boy says, “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Zendaya Set to Make Emmys History With ‘Euphoria’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

