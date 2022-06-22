Beijing Universal Resort Sets New Opening Date

Click here to read the full article.

The Universal Beijing Resort will begin to restart operations from Saturday (June 25, 2022) after being closed for nearly two months due to COVID .

The resort, which includes a theme park, two hotels and a Citywalk retail-entertainment area, closed on May 1 as COVID cases resurfaced in the Chinese capital after months of abeyance.

Plans to reopen from June 15 were previously announced , but these were scrapped when the COVID wave flared up again.

Now, on the resort’s WeChat account, it announced that ticketing will restart from Thursday. The Universal Studios Grand Hotel will begin receiving guests from Friday and the NUO Resort Hotel from July 1.

Some restrictions will remain in place such as capacity limits, mask use and a requirement to show a recent PCR test with a negative result. The operators also warned that some attractions may remain temporarily closed.

The resort is jointly owned by Comcast through its Universal Parks & Resorts unit and Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, a state-owned company with a 70% stake. It opened for business in September 2021.

China ’s other Hollywood-themed resort, in Shanghai, is only partially open. While the Disneytown retail areas and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopened on June 16, 2022, the company said Wednesday that “Shanghai Disneyland and Toy Story Hotel will continue to remain temporarily closed until further notice.”

On Wednesday Chinese health authorities reported 126 new COVID cases (31 with symptoms and 95 asymptomatic) nationwide, including three cases in Beijing. One district within Beijing remains classified as being at high risk. Nevertheless, Beijing was among the cities cutting the mandatory quarantine time for international arrivals. Beijing reduced the quarantine period from 14 days to a 7+7 model (seven days of centralized quarantine plus seven days of home quarantine).