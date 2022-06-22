Joe Rogan Thinks 'We All Want' Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp to Date

Amber Heard has responded to Johnny Depp’s first TikTok, in which he boasted about moving forward following their defamation trial.
“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement (via People).
“The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”
Heard, 36, also addressed the future of women’s rights in her immediate statement following her loss to Depp, 58, in court last week.
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to...
