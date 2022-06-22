Tom Cruise Returns To CineEurope In Another Surprise Appearance, Tells Exhibitors: “I See A Bright Future For All Of Us”

Click here to read the full article.

For the second time in eight months, Tom Cruise thrilled attendees at the CineEurope exhibition conference, appearing live on stage here in Barcelona this morning to cap off Paramount ’s slate presentation. The room again positively thundered with applause as everyone leapt to their feet for an extended standing ovation in honor of the Top Gun: Maverick star.

Cruise, who is fresh off a trip to Korea to promote TGM which opens there tomorrow, and which has crossed $900M at the global box office , was effusive in his praise for exhibitors. “I came here just to say thank you for everything… I know what it takes to do what you do… Thank you for allowing me to have the career I’ve had.”

Somewhat reminiscent of what he said when he surprised CineEurope last October , Cruise continued, “I’m going to keep delivering these films for you… You know I’m here for you and I know you’re here for me.”

Added the star, “Thank you for your help on Top Gun … not just my movies, all movies. I want everyone to win… I see a bright future for all of us.”

Cruise’s latest visit was again kept under a veil of secrecy as he jetted in from Seoul, making a pit stop here on his way back to the set of Mission: Impossible 8 .

The next M:I movie, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One , and Top Gun were a big part of the show this morning which Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane “closed” with a retrospective reel of Cruise’s career — this was the same footage seen by those of us who attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere — before bringing the star to the stage.

In other remarks, Cruise talked about his joy at seeing people return to cinemas and exhibition’s part in that, “To have theaters open means the world to me.” He concluded with “Have a great summer, I think we’re going to have some great times ahead” and promised to be back next year with Dead Reckoning .