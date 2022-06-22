ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tests positive for COVID-19

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has tested positive for COVID-19 infection, the department confirmed late Tuesday night.

Photo credit @KNXNews

He's in good spirits and was vaccinated, Capt. Lorena Rodriguez told the Los Angeles Times .

The Sheriff's Information Bureau declined to provide details about Villanueva's booster status or reveal how he possibly contracted the virus.

The county's top cop has repeatedly condemned vaccine mandates , opting not to enforce the county's requirement on his ranks and arguing it would decimate his thinly staffed department.

