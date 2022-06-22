ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County, IA

The Search Continues

By Theresa Rose
 3 days ago

Emergency responders continued to search thru the night in the rain in the effort to find that missing Yarmouth Elevator employee after two grain bins collapsed Tuesday morning. Report of the collapse came into the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office just after 8 am. Iowa Task...

Authorities Release Name of Victim in Grain Elevator Accident

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Tuesday’s grain silo collapse as Rickey Ryan Kammerer (age 30) of Winfield, IA. On June 22 at 1:15 PM Search and Rescue personnel located Krammerer deceased amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. On June 21...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Jean Van Syoc

Jean Van Syoc, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. Her precious Lord carried her peacefully to her eternal home. Visitation will be Friday, July 1 from 12 Noon to 7 PM at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Webster St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday. On July 2, the Celebration of Life (she preferred calling it Graduation Day) will begin with a luncheon at 12 Noon followed by the service at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church. The Reverend Steve English will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
From Agri-Way Partners Regarding Yarmouth Grain Bin Collapse

Agri-Way Partners regrets to announce that one of our team members was fatally injured in an accident at our Yarmouth facility on June 21st 2022. All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and co-worker. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time. The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one priority at Agri-Way Partners. We’re providing law enforcement with information and are fully cooperating in their investigation. Additionally, we’re conducting our own internal investigation as to how this incident happened. We will share more information when appropriate.
YARMOUTH, IA
Paul Jacobson (final arrangements)

Paul Jacobson, 52, of Mount Pleasant, died unexpectedly at the Henry County Health Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Paul was born August 5, 1969, in Glencoe, Minnesota, the son of Thomas and Janet (Collins) Jacobson. He graduated from Waconia High School and St. Paul Tech Trade School. Paul lived in Minnesota until moving to Fairfield in 2015. On October 24, 2015, Paul was united in marriage to Megan Wenstrand in the Lake of the Ozarks. The couple and their six-year-old son Cadon moved to Mount Pleasant earlier this year. Paul achieved his lifelong dream of owning and operating his own company when he opened Eagle One Printing. He was currently working at Innovairre. Paul was a member of the Swedesburg Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church in Fairfield and the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club. He loved to spend time at his parents’ home in Minnesota, catching walleye on their lake, Little Birch. Paul was an avid golfer, fan of all things sports, and loved his family.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Walter Wilt (final arrangements)

Walter Wilt, 79, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a short bout with lung cancer. Walter William Wilt was born in Mount Pleasant to Everett Dale and Irene Emeline Lee Wilt. Walter attended Mount Pleasant Community Schools, graduating with the class of 1961. In the fall of 1961, Walter joined the Army stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He spent six months stationed in Germany. He received awards for rifle sharp shooting and a good conduct medal AOM. Walter received an honorable discharge in the fall of 1964. He was a member of the American Legion.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Bonnie Lucille Thomas

Bonnie Lucille Thomas, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at New London Specialty Care. She was born July 5, 1936 in Mt. Pleasant to Raymond Earl and Frances Lucille Craig Schenk. On February 17, 1955, she married Jack Lloyd Thomas at the Open Bible Church in Mt. Pleasant. He died October 10, 2011.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Services for Beth Briggs

Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Briggs, 75, of Winfield, died Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. Her body has been cremated. Services will be held Saturday, June 25 at 2 pm at the Mt. Union United Methodist Church. Beth was born on January 2,...
WINFIELD, IA
From the MP Municipal Utilities Trustees Meeting

At a recent meeting the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees passed a resolution of Appreciation for the many years Dave McCoid has served as the Utilities legal counsel. After 47 years of service Mr.McCoid is stepping aside. The Trustees voted to retain the legal services of Ahlers & Cooney P.C. Law Firm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Greater Jefferson County Fair Horse Show Results

Tuesday was the Jefferson County 4-H and FFA Horse Show!. Champion Horse – Sterling Spees with Note of Intent. Reserve Champion Horse – Ellie Stever with MK Sandy N Chick. Champion Horse – Other Breeds – Peyton Freeman with Biscuit. Reserve Champion Horse -Other Breeds –...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
Public Health now giving COVID-19 vaccines for young children

As of June 18th, the CDC now recommends that all children 6 months through 5 years of age should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from COVID-19. Both vaccines are a smaller dose than the adult vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, June 23rd

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball was defeated by New London last night by a score of 5-1. Myah Starr pitched the complete game for Mount Pleasant allowing 5 runs, 4 earned on 9 hits with 2 walks and striking out 1. Addison Clark went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. New London’s Sophie Malott went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Megan Lee pitched the complete game for New London, allowing 1 run on 7 hits with 5 walks and striking out 5.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, June 24th

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball had a pair of games on the road against Keokuk Thursday night. The Panthers were defeated in Game 1 of the night by a score of 10-0. Ty Alter pitched 5.2 innings in the loss while Bethany Drury went 2 for 2 with a double at the plate. It was Ty Alter’s first varsity start on the mound and Mike Beason tells KILJ that she “pitched very well for her first varsity start.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, June 25th

New London Varsity Baseball has improved to 20-0 on the season after a 10-0 win over Highland in 5 innings Friday night on Senior Night. Senior Dereck Santiago went 1 for 3 with a double with 2 walks and 2 RBIs. Senior Ryan Richey went 2 for 3 with a triple and 1 RBI. Sophomore Brendan Richey pitched 4 full innings allowing 5 hits, 3 walks, and striking out 3. Tiger Baseball will be back on the field on Monday night for a matchup on the road against Burlington Notre Dame. That game is set to start at 7:00 PM.
NEW LONDON, IA

