Clay County, KS

2 dead in Clay County crash

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTh3P_0gIMKFiw00

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people in their seventies died Tuesday in Clay County when their vehicle flipped after hitting a bridge.

Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, of Junction City, and his passenger, Margaret Abernathy, 74, also from Junction City, were killed when the 2018 Ram1500 pickup they were in struck a bridge and overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the truck was northbound on County Line Road, just south of 2nd Road when the driver lost control at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Note: In a previous version of this story both individuals were reported to be female, the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report listed both as female. A correction has been made.

