ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Barksdale Service Man Arrested On Charges of Child Pornography

By Gary McCoy
K945
K945
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A United States service man signed on to protect our country, but allegedly, it was our country's youngest who needed protection from him. Matthew Daigle is currently in Bossier Max and no bond has been set after his arrest. The 23 year old airman, stationed...

k945.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Shreveport Pines Road Area Shooting Leaves One Dead

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting at a local gas station that has left 1 person dead. At 11:33 p.m. on Saturday (6/25/22) a call came in from the corner of West 70th Street and Bumcombe Road, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found one person was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was found sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Need Your Help to Find This Missing Woman Fast

The Shreveport Police Department needs your help. Officials with the SPD are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled in hopes of locating a woman who walked away from a Shreveport hospital. According to the report from KFOR, 67-year-old Sherry Wyant (pictured above) was last seen exiting the Shriner’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Two Shreveport Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two Shreveport men have been sentenced to prison in Federal Court. The men both had charges for illegally possessing firearms. Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport Police Department officers were patrolling an area in Shreveport on March 15, 2021 and observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, later identified as Mandigo. A search was conducted of his vehicle and law enforcement officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his. Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Haughton Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Haughton man for having illegal sexual contact with juveniles. Garry Scott Mathis, 62, of the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Haughton, was arrested on Wednesday, June 15, for indecent behavior with a juvenile for more than five years. During the investigation, detectives were to able to determine that Mathis molested another juvenile in 2002.
HAUGHTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
K945

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Hosts First Sport Shooting Competition

Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports held the First Annual Youth Shooting Sports Competition on Saturday, June 18, for students from around the state. There were 40 students from Bossier, Caddo, Cameron, Bienville, Lincoln, Sabine, Vernon, and Webster Parishes who participated in the first youth shooting sports competitive event at the complex.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on October 27, 2019. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Minden Man Killed in Crash

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, just after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers assigned to Troop G were sent to investigate a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 518 at Old Athens Road. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Patrick Halliburton, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Barksdale Air Force Base#Bpso#The Icac Team#The Louisiana House
K945

Shreveport Multiple Felon Gets Natural Life Sentence

A Shreveport man who was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer in December after having been convicted of numerous other felonies since 2008 was sentenced Monday, June 20, 2022, to natural life in prison. Tobias Williams, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole, probation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Need Help Identifying Shooting Suspects

The Shreveport Police are asking citizens to contact Crime Stoppers with information about two suspects caught on surveillance cameras vandalizing a church van by shooting out the vehicles' windows. The two suspects were caught on photo surveillance on May 10th shooting at a van owned by a local church in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Want to Teach Your Kids How to Fish

I have a number of friends who are police officers, and while I can't speak for all law enforcement, the ones I know have a personal pet peeve in regards to their employment. They absolutely detest being introduced to a child as "the person who will take you to jail if you're bad." Those same law enforcement officers would love to be introduced as, "the person who will help you if you ever need it."
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
K945

Louisiana Man Arrested for Leaving His Dog in the Dangerous Heat

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: Take care of your pets! Sure, that's a pretty general statement, so let me be more specific: Please, make sure your pets are protected from the intense summer heat! Unfortunately, I could continue saying that until the eventual heat death of the universe and someone would still do the exact opposite.
K945

Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for 2018 Shooting

A Shreveport man accused of shooting several people after a domestic disturbance and damaging several cars and apartments in early 2018, was sentenced to almost 30 years in prison. Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28, was sentenced to 13 years on each guilty-as-charged aggravated criminal property damage verdict returned against him on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC owns the monument, but there was a dispute over who owned the property the monument was on at the courthouse. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission to remove the monument. Commissioners voted to spend nearly $800,000 to move the massive structure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory for Shreveport Area

If you have stepped outside in Shreveport or Bossier City over the past couple of days, you know it's hot. And it's getting hotter. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory for the Shreveport Bossier area. Right now this Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm on Wednesday, June 22 and from 11am-7pm on Thursday, June 23. But this advisory will probably be extended for the next few days because it does not look like temps will be dropping any time soon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Did You Know About Elvis’ 1955 Caddo Parish Arrest?

The Shreveport - Bossier area is steeped in incredible music history. If you look at the past guests at places like the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and Hirsch Coliseum, it's clear that what happened here had an effect on music worldwide. In fact, one of the most important figures in rock...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy