Happening Thursday: Orlando Magic to hold watch party, get first pick in 2022 NBA Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the team wants you to celebrate with them.

The Magic are hosting an NBA Draft watch party inside the Amway Center on Thursday night.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The first pick should be made a little after 8 p.m.

The event is free, but you’ll need to download a ticket from the Magic’s website.

