Orlando, FL

Happening Thursday: Orlando Magic to hold watch party, get first pick in 2022 NBA Draft

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the team wants you to celebrate with them.

The Magic are hosting an NBA Draft watch party inside the Amway Center on Thursday night.

Amway Center

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The first pick should be made a little after 8 p.m.

The event is free, but you’ll need to download a ticket from the Magic’s website.

If you can’t make it to the Amway Center, WFTV has you covered.

You can watch the 2022 NBA Draft live, start to finish, on Channel 9, followed by WFTV Tonight.

VIDEO: Orlando Magic win first pick in 2022 NBA Draft The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 23 and the Orlando Magic will have the first overall selection.

Orlando, FL
